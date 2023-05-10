Hampshire County Youth Football
Registration for Hampshire Warriors, Hampshire Raiders, flag football and cheerleading.
Hampshire County Youth Football
Registration for Hampshire Warriors, Hampshire Raiders, flag football and cheerleading.
Dates: Friday, May 12, 6-8 p.m.
Signups will be at the HCYFL field house located off of Valley Street in Romney.
Registration Fees:
Tackle Football: $40 per child
Flag Football: $40 per child
Cheerleading: $40 per child
Additional cheer package, including skirt, socks, and bow, available for purchase
Ages: Tackle Football: 4th, 5th and 6th grade.
(Must not turn 13 years old prior to September 1, 2023)
Flag Football: Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th grade.
(Must be 5 years old by July 1, 2023)
Cheerleading: K-6th grade
*Remember grades are based on what your child will be entering this fall.
If you have any questions contact:
GT Parsons: 304-671-8558
Karisa Saville: 304-790-2219
Scott See: 304-813-2231
Cow Patty Bingo
The HHS football team is sponsoring Cow Patty Bingo once again in 2023.
The event will take place on May 13. The team is selling 144 squares for $20 each.
The winner will get $250 or 20% of sales whichever is lesser value.
To purchase a deed to a square please contact coach Rule at 304-543-1941. Or contact the Hampshire Football Facebook page. o
Trojan alum and Shenandoah Senior, Tristan Everett had an outstanding pitching performance in game one of the ODAC tournament vs Guilford. The No. 3 seeded Hornets trailed 3-1 in the top of the 5th with no outs and a man on first when Everett took the bump. Everett tossed 3-2/3 scoreless innings, which allowed the Hornets to rally for the comeback win, 6-3.
West Liberty track star Mikhi Anderson set a school and meet record on Tuesday with an NCAA provisional time of 14.17 in the 110-meter hurdles, ran a leg on the school-record-setting victorious 4×100 relay team and placed second in the high jump.
