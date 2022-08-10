Larry See

Registrations are now being accepted for the Sugar and Spikes Volleyball Clinic. The Clinic is open to all 2nd - 5th graders and will focus on both individual and team skills. The Clinic will be held at the HHS gymnasium from 6 until 7 p.m. on the following dates: Aug. 24 and 31 and Sept. 7, 14, and 21. Participants will also be introduced as a group prior to the HHS varsity volleyball match against East Hardy on Sept. 22. Hampshire head volleyball coach Megan Fuller and members of the HHS volleyball team will provide the instruction for the clinic.

There are 3 ways to register. You may register online on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, by filling out and sending the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page. You may register in person at the HCP&R office, which is located at 90 North High Street in Romney, any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.