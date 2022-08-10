Registrations are now being accepted for the Sugar and Spikes Volleyball Clinic. The Clinic is open to all 2nd - 5th graders and will focus on both individual and team skills. The Clinic will be held at the HHS gymnasium from 6 until 7 p.m. on the following dates: Aug. 24 and 31 and Sept. 7, 14, and 21. Participants will also be introduced as a group prior to the HHS varsity volleyball match against East Hardy on Sept. 22. Hampshire head volleyball coach Megan Fuller and members of the HHS volleyball team will provide the instruction for the clinic.
There are 3 ways to register. You may register online on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, by filling out and sending the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page. You may register in person at the HCP&R office, which is located at 90 North High Street in Romney, any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Registrations will also be accepted at the HHS gymnasium the first day of the Clinic.
The registration fee for the Clinic is $50. Space is limited to 25 participants, so make sure you register early so you don’t miss out on the opportunity to learn to “spike it” like the Trojans.
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation and the Romney Lions Club are proud to announce their eighth annual Saturday in the Park, which will be held on Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta.
Saturday in the Park is a celebration to commemorate Hampshire County’s rich parks and recreation heritage, and it also shows our appreciation to the citizens of our county for their support of the events and programs that HCP&R has sponsored over the past several years.
The celebration has something for everyone. Events for teens and adults will be as follows: 10 a.m. – 3-on-3 Basketball and Horseshoe Tournaments; 1 p.m. – Cornhole Tournament. Kids’ activities will start at 11 a.m.
We will have carnival games of all sorts, along with relay races, guessing games and face painting. Kids who want to participate in the relays and other games should wear clothes that they don’t mind getting dirty and/or wet, because some of the activities could get quite messy. We will have free Sno Cones for everyone from 1 until 3 p.m.
We will have a huge Water Slide and Bouncy House for the kids from 1 until 3 p.m. Kids may come at any time during those 2 hours and stay as long as they want to enjoy the fun.
A free lunch for everyone, which includes hot dogs, fresh-cut fries, cookies for dessert, and a drink, will be served from noon until 1 p.m.
We will also have hourly door prizes, which include gift certificates to El Centro, Dairy Queen, and Main Street Grill and a 32-inch flat-screen TV.
This promises to be a great day of outdoor family fun and excitement. Bring a lawn chair and your sunscreen and plan to spend the whole morning and afternoon with HCP&R. Now that’s a day I know you don’t want to miss.
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is complete and ready for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals.
Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access, and a private conference room.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
The gymnasium, cafeteria, and kitchen at Old Capon Bridge Middle School are available for rentals. Guidelines for their use will be as follows:
1. Frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer, or soap and water
2. Nothing attached to walls (tape or nails)
3. Sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans
4. Smoking is prohibited on school grounds
New rates for rentals will be as follows:
Two-hour block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $75 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. – noon; 1-5 p.m.; 6-10 p.m.): $150 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Full Day (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $300 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.