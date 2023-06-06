The pursuit of the Gary Crane Cup for 2023 continues this Tuesday, June 13, when we travel to Highlands Golf Course at Fisher Mountain in Franklin for the third of our six qualifiers. The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart will be just $30, and we have tee times reserved starting at 1 p.m.
The format for the competition is the same as previous years.
Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least three of the six qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round. From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October.
Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the area’s premiere courses.
South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival and Fireworks
The fourteenth annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival and Fireworks will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Wapocoma Campground on South Branch River Road, south of Romney, with the first acts set to appear at 11 a.m.
The Festival has attracted an impressive lineup of some of the finest Bluegrass entertainers in the country, including Appalachian Road Show, Dunlap & Mabe, the Country Current United States Navy Band, Springfield Exit and Volume Five.
Admission to the Festival is $5 per person age 12 and up. No pets, ATV’s, golf carts, or alcohol are allowed in the concert area.
Also, tents and high-backed chairs are prohibited in the concert area.
Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this great event. I know you’ll be glad that you did!
Summer Sports Clinics
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is offering a series of Summer Sports Clinics in June and July. The clinics will be scheduled as follows:
June 19 and 20: Football; Grades 3 through 7 from noon until 2 p.m. at Rannells Field; Registration Fee is $20.
June 20 and 21: Volleyball; Grades 3,4, and 5 from 8 until 10 a.m.; Grades 6 and 7 from 8 until 11 a.m. at the HHS Gym; Registration Fee is $20.
June 22: Boys’ Basketball; Grades 2, 3, and 4 from 8 until 11 a.m. at the HHS Gym; Registration Fee is $10.
June 23: Boys’ Basketball; Grades 5, 6, and 7 from 8 until 11 a.m. at the HHS Gym; Registration Fee is $10.
June 27 and 28: Girls’ Basketball; Grades 2 through 7 from noon until 2 p.m. at the HHS gym; Registration Fee is $20.
July 17-20: Swimming; Grades 3, 4, and 5: from 5 until 6 p.m.; Grades 6 and 7 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at the Hampshire Wellness Center; Registration Fee is $40.
(All grade levels are for the 2023-2024 school year.)
The clinics will be run by the HHS Head Coaches in each sport and will focus on both individual and team fundamentals and skills.
There are three ways to register for the clinics. You may register online on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, by filling out and sending the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page.
You may register in person at the HCP&R office, which is located at 90 North High Street in Romney, any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Registrations will also be accepted the first day of the clinic.
Don’t miss out on this chance to learn how to play your favorite sports the Trojan Way.
Walk To Be Fit Program
Walk To Be Fit began again on April 1, 2023. To register for the program, just stop by any FNB Bank location (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square or Capon Bridge), the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center at Hampshire Square, or the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney.
When you register, don’t forget to pick up your free pedometer and your tally sheet to log the miles that you walk.
We will recognize four milestones this year: 100, 250, 500, and 1,000 miles.
When you reach one of those milestones, or when your tally sheet is filled, just return it to the location where you picked it up, and we will contact you when you are eligible for a prize.
Walking is great exercise on the path to a healthier lifestyle, and what could be better than receiving some nice prizes for your efforts?
That’s what Walk To Be Fit is all about.
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is available for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
• BINGO!
• 4-H Camp
• Weddings
• Wedding Receptions
• Baby Showers
• Business Meetings
• Business Conferences
• Family Reunions
• Birthday Parties
• Retreats
• Camps for Organizations
• Anniversary Celebrations
• Craft Shows
• Class Reunions
• Picnics
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
Full Day Rental: $500
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals.
Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access, a private conference room, and a state-of-the-art sound system.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.como
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.