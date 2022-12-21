Imagine if the state government asked you for a wish list. What would you ask for?
- Better schools
- Faster internet
- Paved roads
- More businesses
- Lower taxes
- Improved healthcare
Just to clarify, this wish list is for the state government, not Santa Claus. Let’s not ask for unreasonable and unattainable promises. Its called Miracle on 34th Street, not Miracle in the 35th state.
Truthfully, it’s hard for me to hide my bitterness towards those working in the capital complex this week.
Although the governor’s office may strongly disagree, I believe Hampshire County was in a state of emergency since last Thursday, Dec. 15. Out of 55 counties, 54 attended school on Friday. Hampshire was the only county that couldn’t.
Around 9,000 customers were without power for days in the middle of December. No heat, no electricity and minimal places to shelter.
But nothing beats that response from the governor’s office last week.
According to delegate elect Darren Thorne,
“After an inquiry regarding a state of emergency, I just received word from the governor’s office that, unfortunately, ice storms are not included under state of emergency criteria.”
Okay, so let me get this straight. A state of emergency was not issued for Hampshire County because “ice storms” don’t qualify under the criteria.
Can a severe thunderstorms trigger a state of emergency? Yes.
Can a snowstorm trigger a state of emergency? Yes.
But when a thunderstorm meshes with a snowstorm, and knocks out power to over half the county with hundreds of trees destroying the electric grid for an extended period of time, that negates the qualification for a state emergency?
Baloney. Bunkum. Hogwash. Rubbish. Balderdash. Claptrap.
If this storm hit Greenbrier County, both you and I know the National Guard would’ve been called in.
I should clarify that technically, Hampshire is under a state of emergency but that pertains to Covid. Perhaps wearing a mask helped warm the faces of those without heat.
Back to the wish list.
Let’s lower the expectations when crafting out a wish list for our state government. My request would be something they actually CAN accomplish.
I would like the state of West Virginia to refreshen its insignia, both living and inanimate.
State Bird
West Virginia’s state bird is the very boring and the very common Northern Cardinal. It’s hard to be more unoriginal than the Northern Cardinal.
Currently there are 6 states that call the Northern Cardinal their own including
- Virginia
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- West Virginia
- Indiana
- Illinois
The Northern Cardinal is overrepresented and needs removed from the list of West Virginia state emblems. We need a bird that captures the character of its people.
My suggestion; the turkey vulture.
Just like the turkey vulture, West Virginians are rough, rugged and don’t care how they look when getting the job done.
The turkey vulture is a scavenger and feeds almost exclusively on flesh. It finds food using its sharp eyes and keen sense of smell, flying low enough to detect the gasses produced by the beginnings of the process of decay in dead animals.
If this description doesn’t match the hunting culture of West Virginia, I don’t know what does.
Need another benefit of having the turkey vulture as a state bird? No other state will ever represent themselves with this hideous behemoth.
State food
The state food of West Virginia is the Golden Delicious Apple. The importance of the apple in American culture is unquestioned and the Golden Delicious has been a staple of industry especially here in the Eastern Panhandle region. I have no problem with the Golden Delicious remaining a part of the food emblem, but just like the Northern Cardinal, the apple is overrepresented in state insignias. States that use an apple as their state food include:
- Vermont
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Rhode Island
- New York
- Minnesota
- Illinois
Once again, I would like West Virginia to be original. Let’s adopt a food that matches the eating habits of Mountaineers in the modern era. Unquestionably, the pepperoni roll is the clear and obvious choice.
The state bird and state food definitely need an overhaul. However, I do have 2 requests regarding state insignia that should remain for infinity.
State song
Did you know that West Virginia has 4 state songs. In addition to “The West Virginia Hills,” “West Virginia, My Home Sweet Home,” and “This is My West Virginia,” John Denver’s “Country Roads” was approved as another official state song in 2014.
It’s hard to top “Country Roads.” Arguably no other state would have a more popular state song.
There are no rules when it comes to state songs. Some states have 10 songs, like New Hampshire and others have none, like New Jersey and Maryland. (note: Maryland’s state song, “My Maryland” was removed in 2021 due to the songwriters support for the Confederate States, and includes lyrics that refer to President Abraham Lincoln as “the tyrant,” “the despot,” and “the Vandal,” and to the Union as “Northern scum.”)
I went through the list of state songs and ranked my top 10 favorites with John Denver appearing twice in the top 10.
Best state songs
- 10. Wisconsin - On Wisconsin 1959
- 9. Connecticut - Yankee Doodle 1978
- 8. Colorado - Rocky Mountain high 2007
- 7. Georgia - Georgia On My Mind 1979
- 6. Kansas - Home on the Range 1947
- 5. Kentucky - My old Kentucky Home 1928
- 4. Louisiana- You are my Sunshine 1977
- 3. Ohio - Hang on Sloopy 1985
- 2. Tennessee - Rocky Top 1982
- 1. West Virginia - Country Roads 2014
Here’s my wish for the government regarding the state song: don’t change a thing! It’s hard to beat perfection.
State rock
Obviously coal is the state rock of West Virginia, but it’s time to update this sedimentary stone. Coal is dirty, outdated and represents a bygone era.
Perhaps there is a modern rock that is more emblematic of today’s environment.
I suggest an eco-friendly green-solar-windmill-hydro-electric rock.
Oh, no such thing exists?
Then coal it is!
Speaking of coal, did you catch the story out of the Charleston Gazette last week? Three journalists were fired after publicly criticizing on Twitter an interview conducted by their company president with the former CEO of Massey Energy, Don Blankenship.
On an unrelated note, Santa is dead wrong about coal. Coal is easy to find, coal is affordable, and coal is reliable. In fact, for you husbands out there who have some last minute shopping to do, I have some advice. Stuff your wife’s stocking full of coal and it will be a Christmas you’ll never forget.
Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones. o
