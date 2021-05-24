Keyser, W.Va. – Three Potomac State College women’s soccer players have been awarded All-Region XX Division II honors for the 2020-21 season including 2 Hampshire grads, Nicole McManamay and Angela Fagga.
NJCAA Region XX officials announced the All-Region team on Thursday. Catamount freshman Cassidy Wallace and Nicole McManamay were named to the First Team. Fellow freshman Angela Fagga received honorable mention status. Her speed and quickness combined with a high level of technical proficiency allow her to regularly break down defenses and create opportunities for herself or her teammates.
Wallace (Archer High School; Lawrenceville, Ga.), finished the season as Catamounts leading scorer with 4 goals and 2 assists, 10 points total. From the attacking midfield role Wallace set the tempo and facilitated the Potomac State system of play.
McManamay (Hampshire High School; Romney, W.Va.), tallied 3 goals on the season for the Catamounts. As the forward, her speed in space combined with her technical ability to maintain possession in traffic enabled her to stretch opponents’ defenses and apply pressure almost single-handedly.
Fagga (Hampshire High School; Romney, W.Va.), emerged as a high impact player while serving as the leader of the Potomac State defense from her center back position. She played very composed under pressure throughout the season, proved versatile by playing quality minutes at midfield and durable through playing every minute of the season.
