KINGWOOD – Coming off a 17-2-1 campaign in 2019, the Trojans lost a ton of key players that helped them clinch their 1st class AAA sectional title. The mindset was to reload, not rebuild, and that seems to be the case as Hampshire battled Preston to a 0-0 tie in the opening scrimmage of the 2020 season.
Last year after Hampshire played Preston, Coach Troy Crane was disappointed from what he saw from his squad, but this year he was pleased traveling home from Kingwood, especially out of his defense.
“At the 1st day of practice we talked about how we are going to have to be really good defensively this year,” commented Coach Crane.
“That’s our main focus until our chemistry comes through offensively.”
Makenzie Park, Hannah Ault, and Kaliegh Hott made their marks on the defensive side of the ball with relentless pressure and good pursuit.
“All 3 of those players had standout moments,” said Crane.
After the scrimmage Coach Crane told his team he was proud of their performance as they gave up no goals in 70 minutes of play, with 10 set piece corner kicks also mixed in the exhibition.
“I don’t care who you are playing, even if the team you are playing is not as skilled as you are, that’s hard to do,” said Crane.
The Trojans outshot the Knights 8-1, however, they just couldn’t figure out a way to get the ball to the back of the net.
“Only 2 out of the 8 had a legitimate shot at going in, but our time of possession was on the good side too,” Crane explained.
When comparing the talent level of Preston with other teams on the schedule Coach Crane said the Knights were average.
The glaring area for improvement is offensively for the Trojans, as new starters have to fill the voids left behind by Nicole McManamay, Emma Shreve and Morgan Pyles.
“We got a lot of work to do,” said Crane.
Perhaps 1 area that is more clear heading into the season is who will be playing in net for the Trojans.
Senior Lainie Umstot seems to have secured her spot as the Hampshire goalkeeper and will be starting game 1 for the Trojans.
“Lainie’s command and seeing the game and telling her team what they need to do from her perspective and what she needs to do as a goalie was outstanding,” Crane confirmed.
Next up for the Trojans is the 1st game of the season that is an away game at Berkeley Springs on Thursday, Sept. 3 with kickoff at 5 p.m.
The home opener for Hampshire will be on Saturday Sept. 5 with a 12:30 p.m. start time.
