SHEPHERDSTOWN – The Trojan swim team had a weekend off during the Thanksgiving holiday but the paddlers were back in the pool on Saturday to face some stiff competition from Spring Mills, Sherando and Hedgesville. Unfortunately, the boys and girls teams were not able to pull off a win but there were a few individual bright spots in the pool.
On the girls side of the meet, the Trojans lost 75-17 to Spring Mills, 76-15 to Sherando and 47-36 to Hedgesville.
“I thought the girls put in a ton of effort on Saturday,” said head coach Lindsay McNelis.
“They did a good job of handling adversity as I put a lot of kids in events they never swam before which was very stressful, but gave them an appreciation for the events.”
Hedgesville is a team that matches up well with Hampshire and although the Trojans came up short against the Eagles, coach McNelis was pleased overall.
“We weren’t that far behind Hedgesville, but still really pleased with their times.”
One of the girls that stood out was Paige Voit for her efforts in the 200-yard IM and relays.
“Paige did a phenomenal job,” said McNelis.
“I put her in the Individual Medley and although she didn’t have the best time she never stopped, she kept on going, and she finished it. She did not disqualify which is fantastic and that’s after only working on that event for about 1 week. Really proud of her to get out there and do one of the most difficult events there is to do and I am hoping that will really bring her confidence levels up.”
On the boys side of the meet, Hampshire lost 51-16 to Spring Mills, 60-15 to Sherando and 66-18 to Hedgesville.
“I thought the boys did a really good job,” said McNelis.
“Super proud of the boys relay that took off 13 seconds.”
One boy that stood out was Ryan Quick who managed to shave time across the board.
“Every event Ryan swam in, he took off time,” confirmed McNelis.
“Ryan is doing some of the more difficult events and he is excelling at those.”
Another kid that continues to improve is Carter Pyles.
“He is quick, he continues to get better and he is really good at listening to feedback,” said McNelis.
“He really tries to put into motion everything you tell him to try and improve himself. Carter’s strong suit is freestyle and he can be incredibly fast. My goal with him this week is to work on his turns to get him picking up more speed.”
Shepherd University Saturday Dec. 10, 4:30 p.m.
Gamber, McNelis, Dice, Odom
Ambrielle Odom 2nd - 2:40.54
Delaney McNelis6th - 3:08.70
Addisyn Gamber8th - 37.47
Ambrielle Odom2nd - 1:13.01
Delaney McNelis8th - 1:26.49
DeLauriers, Wolford, Smith, Voit
Addisyn Gamber4th - 1:48.08
Alyssa DeLauriers 8th - 2:42.05
Gamber, McNelis, Dice, Odom
Haines, DeLauriers, Wolford, Voit
Carter Pyles6th - 2:43.69
Caleb McDuffie8th - 51:43
Caleb McDuffie7th - 2:13.10
McDuffie, Lester, Pyles, Quick
Carter Pyles7th - 1:42.37
Josiah Lester8th - 2:17.61
McDuffie, Lester, Pyles, Quick
