I was at Martin’s last week pushing a grocery cart when suddenly my progress came to a halt.
I offered a few choice words for this unexpected roadblock but the obstruction remained.
Was it another shopper?
A slimy substance on the floor?
A kid lost in the store?
Nope — it was my grocery shopping nemesis Marty.
Who’s Marty?
Marty is a 6’-ft. tall, 140- lb. hunk of plastic with googly eyes that moves slowly and beeps incessantly.
An ugly nuisance who blocks traffic, that’s Marty.
Martin’s treats Marty like he is a real employee with real value to the shopping experience. They even created an employee name tag for Marty, which informs shoppers like myself who is the dimwitted knucklehead blocking my progress.
Marty, who identifies as an in-store safety robot, is meant to detect floor hazards with the responsibility of keeping aisles clean.
When someone spills pickles, plums or pudding pops on the waxed linoleum, Marty is the employee who will remove the spillage.
But, here’s the catch: just like me washing dishes, Marty can’t clean anything. In fact, the only thing Marty is capable of doing is making a phone call and asking a real human employee for help.
If a human is needed to assess the situation and clean up the mess, then why is a robot needed?
An autonomous cleaning robot with the inability to cleanse.
Sound stupid?
Because it is.
Marty is unproductive and frightfully costly.
Are you interested in purchasing an unnecessary piece of plastic with minimal intelligence? For just $35,000, you too can own a Marty. (money for maintenance and electricity not included in the purchase price)
I’m tired of inconvenient automated robots and self-checkouts.
Businesses have swapped out hard working human employees for mechanized computer androids with the inability to adapt. Human employee wages have been sacrificed for this so-called smart technology, which continues to negatively impact my shopping experience.
If any human employee with wages of $35K performed at such low levels of productivity like Marty, they would be pink slipped.
Now that I’m officially over-the-hill, I appreciate human capabilities taking precedence over mechanical Martys. o
