SHEPHERDSTOWN – The Trojans dipped their toes into the pool last Saturday to fine-tune their skills before regional action this weekend.
On the girl’s side of the meet, a few times were lowered last weekend, but more importantly, they are right there in contention.
Senior Alex Kile had a 2nd place finish in the 200-yard freestyle and a 3rd place finish in the 100-yard freestyle.
Alex dropped time in the 100-yard freestyle with a 1:08, which was enough to convince coach Lisa Lease to keep Kile in the 100 free for regionals this weekend.
“We took a look at the numbers and we think that Alex has a better chance in the 100 and 200 free than she does the backstroke in trying to make it to states,” explained coach Lease.
The other senior who had a solid day was Taylor Kirk, as she took 3rd in the 50-yard freestyle and 4th in the 100-yard freestyle.
Another girl that has an outside shot of making states is Ambrielle Odom, who finished 4th in the 200-yard freestyle.
On the boys side of the meet, Ryan Quick was the only Trojan in the pool taking 5th in the 100-yard breaststroke and 5th in the 200-yard IM.
“Ryan has stepped up to do the 200-yard IM, which is probably the 2nd hardest event,” said Lease.
As stated previously by coach Lease, the goal of the season is to get as many kids to states as possible.
“We have trained hard and they have done everything I have asked of them,” said Lease. “They have stepped out of their comfort zone and they are willing to practice doing more drag and they are willing to do whatever I ask. This last week is like putting the finishing touches on things.”
On Saturday, Feb. 5, regionals will take place at Shepherd University starting at 11 a.m. Check out the Hampshire Review next week to find out which Trojans make it to states.
Girls
200-yard freestyle
Alex Kile, 2nd, 2:30
Ambrielle Odom, 4th, 2:46
100-yard backstroke
Delaney McNelis, 4th, 1:35
Addisyn Gamber, 5th, 1:37
50-yard freestyle
Taylor Kirk, 3rd, 30:56
100-yard freestyle
Alex Kile, 3rd, 1:08
Taylor Kirk, 4th, 1:09
Boys
100-yard breaststroke
Ryan Quick, 5th, 1:28
200-yard IM
Ryan Quick, 5th, 3:05
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.