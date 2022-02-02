Hampshire County Little League Registration
Hampshire County Little League sign-ups are underway for baseball and softball ages 4-14. Go to Hampshirelittleleague.com to register. The deadline is Saturday, Feb. 5.
Middle School Girls Basketball
A-Team
RMS (3-6): 27
Davis: 15
B-Team
RMS: 32
Union: 14
A-Team
RMS (2-5): 22
Tucker: 32
B-Team
RMS: 43
Tucker: 6
A-Team
CBMS (7-2): 40
East Hardy: 13
B-Team
CBMS (8-2): 30
East Hardy: 10
Middle School Boys Basketball
A-Team
CBMS (6-4): 28
Petersburg: 27
B-Team
CBMS (11-0): 50
Petersburg: 22
B-Team
RMS (9-2): 36
Union: 44
A-Team
RMS (4-7): 22
Warm Springs: 27
B-Team
RMS (9-2): 40
Warm Springs: 26
A-Team
RMS (4-6): 24
Moorefield: 21
B-Team
RMS (8-2): 29
Moorefield: 14
A-Team
CBMS (5-4): 47
Pendleton: 50
B-Team
CBMS (10-0): 30
Pendleton: 23
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.