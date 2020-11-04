ONA – The annual trek to states has been routine for the Hampshire cross country teams, but this year there were a few questions about whether either team would finish in the top 10.
No surprise, these mentally tough athletes were able to rise to the challenge as both squads finished in 8th place, highlighted by Chris Lucas taking 3rd place (16:21) and earning all-state honors.
“He ran strong. He is the highest finisher for some time,” said Coach Bill Lipps.
“The plan was to go out and push from the start and that is what he did. I think he had some pre race jitters that may have kept him from 2nd.”
The 3-time regional champ crossed the finish line right behind Rocco DeVincent (16:15) of University who took 2nd place.
University also snagged 1st place as Josh Edwards torched the trail finishing with a time of 15:25. Josh Edwards has ties to Hampshire County as his father Bryan was a graduate of HHS and his grandparents, Gary and Connie still reside in Augusta.
The 2nd Trojan to cross the finish line was William Saville who took 24th (17:25) while Andrew Dorsey was 54th (18:25).
Rounding out the top 5 for Hampshire was freshman Brady Stump 82nd (20:09) and 1st year runner Grant Landis 91st (21:28).
One of the top Trojan runners was not able to compete. Therefore, the boys were down a man and it took a team effort to come finish in the top 10.
“Grant is the reason we had a full team,” said Lipps.
“I can’t thank him enough. Being his first and only year of XC, he did well. The efforts by our runners down Austin were outstanding including William Saville finishing 24th with a great effort.”
The Trojan boys rallied together as a team using every man possible to overcome obstacles.
University took home the team title with rival Morgantown in 2nd and Cabell Midland in 3rd.
The storyline for the girls was a bit different as they looked to avenge their 2nd place showing at regionals.
Heading into states, the Trojan girls were predicted to finish outside the top 10, with regional teams Spring Mills and Jefferson slotted ahead of them.
“I feel they were looking for vindication,” Lipps confessed.
“They discussed their workouts at the beginning of the week and were confident about how they went about preparing for the state meet after the regional meet.”
The determined mindset and motivation paid off in spades as the Trojans ran by regional champ Spring Mills for 8th place. Hampshire finished with (218 points) just ahead of the Cardinals (220). Jefferson wound up in 10th place (234).
Overall Morgantown (35) was crowned team champs with University (69) coming in 2nd and Woodrow Wilson (119) in 3rd place.
Alex Kile led the green wave of Trojan harriers coming in 33rd (21:39) overall.
After a slow start to the season, Coach Lipps talked about Kile’s improvement throughout the year.
“Her focus and her training,” Lipps pointed to as the reason for her recent trend upward.
Senior Maggie Odom finished 46th (22:04), Deidra Haines 49th (22:14), Ambrielle Odom 56th (22:41), Katie Dice 60th (23:03), Peyton Asbury 66th (23:36), and Alexa VanMeter 69th (23:59).
Every single Trojan girl outperformed her expected finish.
“All 7 girls beat their predicted places,” Lipps noted.
“They ran 85 points better than their prediction.”
As the cross country season draws to a close, there have been many things out of place in 2020, but 1 constant remains: the cross country program continues to be in great shape. o
