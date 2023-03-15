State bound Trojans whip Red Riders 53-46 for regional title
WEIRTON – For the second time in Hampshire High history, the boys basketball team is headed to Charleston to play in the state tournament.
In 2021, the Trojans had the benefit of playing the Region 1 Class AAA championship at The Summit. The hometown fans helped fuel HHS past North Marion 52-41, and punch a ticket to the Civic Center.
Two years later, the Trojans needed a regional road victory on Ron “Fritz” Williams Court to advance to states – and that’s exactly what happened.
“It was an awesome feeling,” said Hampshire head coach Danny Alkire after clinching his second trip to states. “Our kids played excellent. We came out ready and focused. Coming off that hard loss (to Keyser), I think that played into it. That hurt them so much. They didn’t want to be done. They wanted to fight and go into the Weir game with the mentality that we are going to get to the next level.”
Perhaps a long road trip is just what the doctor ordered for the Trojans to play at their best, considering the friendly confines of Hampshire High have been unkind this year.
Hampshire (14-10) lost five games at home this season, and in all five of those losses, the Trojans held a lead late in the second half before succumbing to defeat.
Junior Jordan Gray pointed out the long bus ride to the Northern Panhandle was a good team bonding experience and brought the team closer together before taking the court in Weirton.
“Just hanging out the entire day, as a team, it felt good and we came out with a ton of energy,” said Gray. “Everything felt smooth out there.”
Senior standout Easton Shanholtz was emotional after the victory, clutching the championship plaque with a giant smile plastered across his face.
“It’s huge. It’s been the goal since my sophomore year,” said Shanholtz after a dominating double-double performance against the Red Riders (15-10).
“After that loss against Keyser, it made us even more hungry, and we went out there and got it.”
First half
The folks from Hancock County were draped in red and black and cheered loudly for their hometown Red Riders as the game tipped off.
Hampshire scored first and grabbed a 4-0 lead, but Weir responded quickly, splashing a few buckets of their own and managed to hold a 13-11 advantage after eight minutes of play.
Weir scored the first two points of the second quarter, making it 15-11 in favor of the Red Riders.
That 4-point advantage would mark Weir’s biggest lead of the game. Hampshire’s defense cracked down while the Trojan offense found some rhythm sparking a 20-4 run to end the first half at 31-19 in favor of the visitors.
“We ran our normal man-to-man defense,” said Alkire when asked about the efficiency of his defense. “We tightened up and contested them to make tough shots.”
Alkire admitted he snuck in a 1-3-1 concept toward the end of the first half, a rarity for the Trojans.
“It’s something that we haven’t shown all year and it caught them off guard,” said Alkire. “It flustered them and then it led into the third quarter for us and we kept feeding off of it.”
Second half
The Trojans extended their lead by as many as 21 in the third quarter, establishing a 43-28 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Facing a deficit of 15, Weir woke up in the final eight minutes, fueled by an 11-0 run that trimmed the Trojan lead to five, but the Trojans came through at the foul line when it mattered most.
HHS finished 15 of 24 from the charity stripe, including 3 of 4 in the final 35 seconds to stave off the Red Rider rally.
“Making the foul shots was huge for us because we were coming off a game (last week’s sectional final) where we missed 22 free throws and lost by two,” said Alkire.
“Coming off a loss like that and coming out and winning on the road like this says a lot about my guys.”
The 6’7 skyscraper Easton Shanholtz couldn’t be contained, pouring in a game-high 24 points and grabbing 13 boards.
The Trojans were strong on the glass nabbing 15 offensive rebounds and scoring 12 second-chance points.
The transition game was lethal as well, outscoring Weir 18-9 off turnovers thanks to the speed and court presence of Jenson Fields.
The sharpshooting junior went 7-of-11 from the field totaling 19 points with 4 rebounds to boot.
Jordan Gray did all of the little things to perfection, whether it was dishing out a timely pass or deflecting the ball on defense. Gray finished with 8 points and a team high 4 assists.
Credit the efforts of Dom Strawn, Hunter Wilfong, Mason Hott and Canyon Nichols for frustrating Weir’s shooters.
Da’marr Turner led the Red Riders with 21 points and 2 steals while Colin Cross finished with 17 points and 5 rebounds. Justin Brueck scored 5 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.
After pulling out the ladder and cutting down the nets, Hampshire found out they were handed the No. 8 seed and will face No. 1 Shady Spring on Thursday, March 16.
Shady Spring
It’s no secret; this Shady Spring squad is outstanding. No matter the class, AAAA, AAA, AA or A, the Tigers are perhaps the best team in the state.
In 2021, Shady Spring cut down the nets in Charleston after beating Wheeling Central 55-43 to capture the class AAA state title.
In 2022, the Tigers were 1 point shy of winning back-to-back titles, but a last second shot by Fairmont Senior beat Shady 60-59.
Shady is a well oiled machine entering the state quarterfinals having won 18 games straight and scoring over 100 points in their three postseason matches.
How will HHS handle the highflying Shady offense?
“We are going to play physical and have fun,” said coach Alkire. “We must handle pressure and rebound.”
Shanholtz asserted his thoughts about Hampshire’s ability to thwart the high paced Tiger offense.
“One hundred-point games don’t happen to us. We are going to play a different style of ball and slow it down. There is no other expectation headed to Charleston than that we are going to win this whole thing.”
“Staying focused, staying humble and staying ready. We are there for a reason, but you just got to stay level headed and do our jobs.” o
Catching the Game
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16
Where: Charleston Civic Center
Listen: Radio broadcasts will air on the MetroNews Radio Network and will be streamed at wvmetronews.com. MetroNews will also produce broadcasts of the four championship games.
Watch: Watch quarterfinal and semifinal games online at www.nfhsnetwork.com - NFHS Network ($11.99/month)
Know the Opponent
Shady Spring
Mascot: Tigers Class: AAA
Founded: 1962 Enrollment: 814
County: Raleigh Record: 21-3
Postseason: Shady Spring 121, Independence 40
Sectional Final: Shady Spring 104, PikeView 35
Region 3 co-Finals: Shady Spring 104, Lewis County 37
Head coach: Ronnie Olson (7th year, overall 132-33)
Points per game: 73 (most in AAA)
State Titles: 2021 - Shady Spring 55, Wheeling Central 43
State Runners-Up: 2022 - Fairmont Sr. 60, Shady 59
3 to watch: Braden Chapman, Sr., 18.7ppg, Ammar Maxwell, Jr., 13.8ppg, Cam Manns, Sr., 13.1ppg
State Tournament
Charleston Civic Center
Seed
1. Shady Spring (21-3)
2. Fairmont Senior (24-1)
3. Ripley (23-2)
4. Herbert Hoover (18-6)
5. Scott (16-9)
6. Elkins (16-9)
7. North Marion (13-10)
8. Hampshire (14-10)
Quarterfinals - Thurs., March 16
9:30 a.m. – Ripley vs. Elkins
1 p.m. – Fairmont Sr. vs. No. Marion
5:30 p.m. – Shady vs. Hampshire
9 p.m. – Herbert Hoover vs. Scott
Semifinals - Friday, March 17
5:30 p.m. – SS/HHS vs. HH/Scott
9 p.m. – FS/NM vs. RHS/EHS
Final - Saturday, March 18
7:30 p.m.– Class AAA Championship
Tale of the tape
HHS Shady
Points For (AAA rank): 51.9 (23) 73.4 (1)
Points Against (AAA): 48.1 (3) 49.0 (4)
Longest Win Streak: 4 games 18 games
Longest Lose Streak: 4 games 1 game
Largest margin of victory: 41 81
Record vs. State Qualifiers: 0-4 6-1
MetroNews Index (AAA): 8th 1st
Associated Press (AAA): NR 1st
WV Tailgate Central (AAA): 15th 1st
Weighted RPI Rating (AAA):16th 2nd
