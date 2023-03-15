Hampshire regional champ

The Trojans celebrate after knocking off Weir to capture the Region I championship.

 Kathy Strawn, South Branch Photography

State bound Trojans whip Red Riders 53-46 for regional title

WEIRTON – For the second time in Hampshire High history, the boys basketball team is headed to Charleston to play in the state tournament. 

HHS Regional Champ

The 2022-23 Hampshire Trojans defeated Weir 54-46 for Region 1 title.
Jordan Gray

Jordan Gray finds an open lane to the basket. 
Mason Hott

Mason Hott flys by a Red Rider defender. 
Canyon Nichols net

"The Defender" Canyon Nichols raises his arm after cutting the net.
Easton Shanholtz

Senior Easton Shanholtz poses for a picture while holding the championship plaque. 
Jenson Fields air

Jenson Fields takes flight while avoiding the Weir defender. 
Dom Strawn net

Senior Dom Strawn was all smiles after winning his first postseason team championship. 
Hunter Wilfong

Hunter Wilfong fends off a Red Rider defender.

Hampshire storms the court after winning the region 1 title.
Danny Alkire huddle

Coach Danny Alkire talks strategy during a timeout. 

