MORGANTOWN – In order to get better prepared for postseason competition, Hampshire (5-3-1) beefed up their schedule this fall, which included trips to Bridgeport and Morgantown to play against some of the elite teams in the state. Unfortunately, HHS fell to Bridgeport 3-2 and Morgantown 3-1, but the experience they gained is invaluable.
“We learned that we can battle with whatever team is on the field with us,” said coach Robby Hott.
“Bridgeport and Morgantown had different styles of play, and definitely had some talented athletes. We learned that communication and ball movement are very key elements no matter what style of play.”
Against Bridgeport (3-3-2), Dominick Digruttolo notched his first goal of the season while Trenton Timbrook added the other Trojan score. Jordan Gray and Carter Pyles were credited with the assists.
Defensively, Brayden Hott had a monster game with 5 tackles and 7 steals. Wade Shreve tallied 7 tackles with 1 steal while Carter Pyles had 5 tackles and 2 steals.
On Saturday, the Trojans faced undefeated Morgantown (7-0-1) but came up short 3-1. Freshman Colson Kinser scored his first career goal assisted by Jordan Gray, who tallied his team leading 7th assist of the season.
Senior defender Caden Davis shared his thoughts on the two games.
“Together, I think, we worked really well as a group,” said Davis.
“It was fun playing two teams we haven’t played before, but obviously it wasn’t the results we wanted. I think we did good, but it didn’t come out our way.”
When asked about how these games build confidence for the postseason, Davis said,
“It’s nothing but positive and we are not far off.”
Coach Hott echoed the same message.
“With the way sectionals/regionals are set up in high school soccer, every game is skill building for the postseason,” said Hott.
“This shows us we can perform at a higher level when we put our hearts and minds to it.”
On Monday night HHS put a slash in the win column with a 2-1 victory over Calvary Christian.
“The Torpedo” Tristan Timbrook netted his team leading 10th and 11th goals of the season in the win. Wade Shreve and Jordan Gray were credited with the assists.
Dominick Digruttolo and Carter Pyles both had stellar games on defense with 8 tackles and 2 steals. Brayden Hott racked up 6 tackles and 1 steal while Adrian Litchfield had 5 tackles and 1 steal. Carder Monroe and Wade Shreve each had 5 tackles.
The Trojans return to the friendly confines of Rannells Field on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.
The Trojan JV squad tied Allegany 2-2 last week in a game that was cut short because of lightning. Channing Wilt and Brayden Hott scored for HHS. Ben Riggleman had the assist. o
