Trojans go scoreless in turf debuts
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Turfs up, balls down. Are you ready for some football (or futbol)?!
Last weekend the hot topic around West Virginia’s oldest county was the sporty new turf at Rannells Field. On Friday night the football squad squared off against Frankfort while the boys and girls soccer teams opened their new digs on Saturday against Jefferson.
3 different games, 1 common score – 0 total points. That’s right. Hampshire was held without a point all weekend.
Football
The weather was perfect as temperatures hovered just above 70 degrees with a slight breeze just before kickoff, but with restrictions on attendance, the lights on felt a little less bright. The atmosphere was awkward, to say the least, as empty bleachers awaited fans dressed in Trojan Green or Columbia Blue to arrive. Unfortunately, those fans would never arrive.
“I wasn’t too fond of the environment,” said Frankfort Head Coach Kevin Whiteman.
“I’m thankful we are here playing, I’m thankful the parents were here, but it just seems odd looking around and not having more people in the bleachers and not hearing the Frankfort Falcon marching band is horrible. That’s one of the things that kills me the most. It’s definitely a weird atmosphere seeing people with masks, its just different.”
As far as the action on the field, it was all Falcons all the time, as Frankfort won in convincing fashion 46-0.
“We wanted to be the 1st team to win on this turf,” said Coach Whiteman.
“I’m proud of our kids for coming out and giving a good effort.”
From the opening kickoff, Hampshire lost the physical battle, especially on the defensive line, allowing the Falcons to rush for 381 yards, led by the dump truck Jansen Moreland who carried the ball 15 times for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Coach Whiteman heaped praise on the efforts of his star fullback.
“He ran much harder tonight than he did against Moorefield,” said Whiteman.
“Of course he can’t do any of that without his teammates, and we had some good blocking up front to pave the way for him. He’s a good boy and a tough football player.”
Hampshire Head Coach Aaron Rule shed some light on why the Trojans lost the physical battle.
“Two words: game speed,” said Rule.
“No matter how much you prepare for this type of offense, you can never replicate how disciplined their offensive line must be nor can you replicate the backfield action beginning with the steps of the QB and the action by the running backs. No matter what the scout offense does, it is hard to replicate the speed of the game and the tempo Frankfort runs their offense and Coach Whiteman’s offense is a well-oiled machine.”
It wasn’t much better for Hampshire on the offensive side as Frankfort dominated the line of scrimmage holding Hampshire to just 11 yards on the ground.
“We have to do a better job of preparing our QBs,” Rule said.
“Their ends did a great job of attacking our mesh points and when that happens, our QBs have to be ready to pull and run with the football. I have to get our QBs better at being threats to run and pass and not just hand the football off every play. That is in our arsenal and when we get that down, you’ll see our offense become much more potent.”
Alex Pritts was the leading rusher for the Trojans with 24 total yards on 10 carries.
The passing game had a little bit more success for Hampshire as Alex Hott and Tra Bryson combined for 157 yards in the air with 13 completions. Similar to last season, the battle for starting QB is a liquid situation.
“Alex started against Frankfort and got banged up, so Tra took over the offense,” Rule disclosed.
“Alex does a great job of getting us lined up and the play called quick and he threw some very good balls Friday night. We would like to get him more comfortable pulling the ball and running with it in games like he does in practice. Tra didn’t have the same opportunities in the game Alex had, so it is hard to compare their game play so just like every week, we will evaluate where we are at that position and Thursday make the call of who will be the starter.”
Senior WR Christian Hicks was the primary target for both QB’s pulling down 7 catches for 96 yards while his teammate Trevor Sardo finished with 6 catches for 61 yards.
Although overlooked in the grand scheme of things, perhaps the play of the game for the Trojans was a punt by Christian Hicks that sailed 74 yards.
Next up for Frankfort (1-0) is a home game against Weir on Friday, Sept. 11.
The Trojans (0-1) meanwhile will hit the road to play against Spring Mills (1-0), who defeated Washington 55-42 in Week 1.
Last year, the Trojans nearly pulled off the most shocking upset of the season as they rallied from behind in the 4th quarter to tie Spring Mills 21-21 and sent the game into overtime. The Cardinals scored a touchdown in the extra frame and kept Hampshire out of the end zone to narrowly pull out a victory 28-21 at Rannells Field. Coach Rule was asked if there was a sense of confidence heading into Friday night based on the success from last year’s contest.
“We demand our team go into every week with the mentality that we will go 1-0 each and every week,” explained Rule.
“Last year we had multiple opportunities to win that ball game so we definitely have a bad taste in our mouths and look to go over there and get a win against a very good, quality opponent who ended up going to the playoffs.”
Kickoff against Spring Mills is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.
Boys Soccer
Last Thursday, the boys soccer team went on the road and defeated Berkeley Springs 5-0 to pick up their first win of 2020.
The ‘Snake,’ striker Andrew Strawn, scored a hat trick to lead the Trojan offense.
“Andrew can strike the ball very quickly and with great power, which makes for a great combination on our attack game,” said Coach Robby Hott.
Colin Hott assisted on 2 of Strawn’s goals while Isaiah Hott assisted on the other. Brady Pyles scored the other 2 goals for Hampshire as Corbin McAllister assisted on both scores.
The win over the Indians marked Coach Hott’s 1st victory as head coach of the Trojans. After the game Coach Hott reflected on the milestone.
“Felt awesome,” said Hott.
“I was so nervous going into that game. The boys really played well and worked well as a team to control the tempo and possess the ball.”
On Saturday morning the Hampshire boys appeared eager for their opening game on the turf, but the excitement quickly faded as the Cougars came out and crushed Hampshire burying 6 goals in the 1st 10 minutes. Jefferson grabbed a 9-0 lead by halftime then went on to win 16-0.
“Jefferson is a very technical and physical team,” said Hott.
“I believe the boys were nervous coming into the game, knowing Jefferson always has a solid team, and when they scored so early in the game, we panicked and things started falling apart from there.”
Brennan King and Chase Winbush both had a banner game as they each recorded a hat trick for the Cougars.
Aiden Turney, Matt Lowe, Bryce Everline and Andrew Sturdy added 2 goals apiece.
Next up for Hampshire (1-1) is a home game against Martinsburg on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Similar to the boys, the Trojan girls soccer club went to Berkeley and beat the Indians 5-0. Lainie Umstot picked up her 1st clean sheet in net as Hampshire held the Indians to just 1 shot on goal.
Coach Troy Crane praised his defense after the game.
“The defensive unit was impressive,” boasted Crane.
“Makenzie Park and Kellsey Savage were very solid.”
On the opposite end of the field Camryn Downs led the Trojan attack notching 2 goals, while Kaleigh Hott, Kaelyn Knight, and freshman Izzy Blomquist each buried the biscuit once.
With 1 win under their belt, Hampshire headed into Saturday afternoon’s clash with Jefferson confident they could compete with the Cougars.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair as both teams battled to gain an advantage.
“We came out very focused, very aggressive and ready to play,” said Crane.
“We were challenging everything. When they were able to get a shot off, it was deep and contested. So, our goalie was able to easily handle those. Other than a few spacing issues and making early runs, I felt that we played as good a 1st half as we possibly could have.”
The Cougars got on the board with 1 goal in the first half, however, the Trojans nearly responded with a goal of their own but the shot sailed just wide of the net to give Jefferson a 1-0 advantage at intermission.
After halftime, Hampshire continued to match Jefferson for the 1st 10 minutes of play, but once the Cougars finally broke through with their 2nd goal, the floodgates opened and they went on to notch 5 scores in the 2nd half to win the game 6-0.
Coach Crane was asked if his team ran out of gas in the 2nd half.
“We will focus on conditioning for sure,” commented Crane.
“The last 2 weeks we have pushed them as far as you want to, in that short time frame. It’s a double edge sword, any harder and they start dropping like flies with injuries. Being in great soccer shape happens over months of conditioning before the season starts.”
On the scoresheet for Jefferson, Ellie Cunningham had a hat trick, while Hailey Dillow, Joey Allinger, and Lorelei Bangit.
Next up for the Trojans (1-1) is a home game on Thursday, Sept. 10, against Martinsburg with kickoff at 5 p.m. o
