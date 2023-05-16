Josh Crawford and Brandon Martin

Josh Crawford (left) and Brandon Martin (right) pose with their opening day gobblers. 

Pennsylvania is by far my favorite state to hunt. Whether it be turkeys in the spring, or deer in the fall, spending time in Penn’s woods is what I look forward to the most. 

I am blessed to have access to quite a bit of private land that borders a large tract of public land which allows me plenty of room to roam. Having room to move sets up perfectly for my run-and-gun turkey hunting style. This year, I spent very little time afield in Pennsylvania but was able to fill both my tags with little effort. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.