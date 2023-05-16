Pennsylvania is by far my favorite state to hunt. Whether it be turkeys in the spring, or deer in the fall, spending time in Penn’s woods is what I look forward to the most.
I am blessed to have access to quite a bit of private land that borders a large tract of public land which allows me plenty of room to roam. Having room to move sets up perfectly for my run-and-gun turkey hunting style. This year, I spent very little time afield in Pennsylvania but was able to fill both my tags with little effort.
Opening day dawned wet and foggy, but a surplus of gobblers left me confident in finding a willing participant.
The climb to my favorite listening knob was easy because of the excitement coursing through my veins, but first light left me with puzzling silence.
I knew there were a lot of turkeys in the area, more than I had ever seen in fact, but the damp fog must have had them unwilling to gobble.
Shortly after daylight, my friend Brandon Martin, who was hunting just down the road on a piece of public, called me to say that he had just killed a fine gobbler and that he had heard quite a few.
Still confident in my area, I elected to stay put because I figured a tom would break loose at any moment. Minutes later, I decided to move to where Brandon was simply because it was close, and I figured I could come back to the original area if need be.
Hurrying to my truck, I called Brandon and told him I was on the way, sprinting through a wet field and perspiring through my clothes.
It was about a five-minute drive to the place Brandon was parked and when I arrived, I jumped out and sprinted as fast as I could up a hill, and over rocks and logs to get to Brandon’s location.
By the time I got to him, I was drenched in sweat and out of breath. Immediately, I was welcomed with the sound of a turkey gobbling roughly 300 yards out the ridge and we quickly closed the distance.
Once we were within roughly a hundred yards, I sat down next to a large tree, and Brandon dropped back behind to call. After the first few yelps on the trumpet, the turkeys came absolutely unglued.
Minutes later, they gobbled just out of sight with a series of earth-shattering, chest-rattling gobbles. I slid the safety off and waited for them to materialize, but when they finally showed themselves, I could not tell if they were adult gobblers or jakes.
They simply would not come into view enough to see if they had beards. Finally, as they started to leave, I could see a beard swinging on the lead gobbler and quickly took aim, then squeezed the trigger.
It happened quickly, but the delayed double between myself and my best friend was certainly one for the books. We sat, smoked cigars, and enjoyed the moment for a few hours before heading to the local diner for breakfast.
I was back on my favorite listening knob well before daylight for the second day of Pennsylvania’s turkey season. I had to be at school that morning, but I figured I would be able to hunt flydown if turkeys were roosted nearby like they usually are.
I was hoping for a turkey to crack off in the dark, but that didn’t happen so I had to resort to blowing my owl hooter to try to get a gobbler to shock gobble, which worked like a charm.
Knowing exactly where the turkey was roosted, I quickly headed in that direction and once I was within 150 yards, I pulled a glass call out and let out a series of yelps.
Normally I wouldn’t call so aggressively at first light, but having limited time meant I needed to push the issue a little.
To my surprise, the turkey didn’t gobble at the call, so I stepped on it a little harder with a long series of yelps, to which the turkey responded with vigor.
Figuring he might pitch down and run to me, I readied my gun in case he came in silently. I didn’t see him fly down, but luckily, the turkey alerted me of his presence with a gobble just before coming into view.
Moving my gun in his direction, I had the red dot of my shotgun centered on his neck when he came into view.
Figuring he was about 50 yards, I let him march a little closer before stopping him with a couple of yelps from my mouth call. The roar of the shotgun echoed through the valley, then all fell silent.
Pennsylvania was short but sweet. I hunted for about two hours and killed two beautiful gobblers solidifying my love for the state.
I am already counting the days until next year’s gobbler season in Penn’s woods, but until then, I have plenty of other states to visit in hopes of finding hard-gobbling turkeys. o
