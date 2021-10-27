HCP&R has finally solved our email problems. We have established a new, permanent email address, parks@hampshirewv.com. All correspondence should be sent to that address from this point forward. We appreciate your patience as we worked through those problems.
Jump Start Basketball Clinic
Plans are complete for our 8th annual Jump Start Basketball Clinic. Jump Start is open to all boys and girls in grades 2 through 7. The boys’ clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Romney Middle School. The girls’ clinic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the HHS gym. The registration fee for Jump Start will be $10, with all proceeds going to the HHS boys’ and girls’ basketball programs.
Jump Start will focus on individual and team skills and fundamentals. Julieanne Buckley, girls’ head basketball coach at HHS, will run the girls’ session, and Dan Alkire, head boys’ basketball coach at HHS, will run the boys’ clinics.
To register for the clinics, log onto the HCP&R website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out and then send the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page. The registration fee may then be mailed to HCP&R at P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or you may bring the fee with you the day of the clinic. You may also register in person at the HCP&R office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registrations will also be accepted the day of the clinic.
Youth Basketball Leagues
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor 2 youth basketball leagues for the coming winter. Biddy Buddy is for all boys and girls in grades 2, 3 and 4, and the Intermediate Basketball League (IBL) is for all boys and girls in grades 5 through 8.
Team practices will begin in late November, and each team will have 2 practices before the 1st game. Practices and games will alternate between Romney and Capon Bridge, with teams practicing at the location of that week’s games. The 1st games will be played in early December.
Registration fee for Biddy Buddy and the IBL is $25. To register, log onto the HCP&R website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out and then send the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page. The registration fee may then be mailed to HCP&R at P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or you may bring the fee with you the day of the try-outs. You may also register in person at the HCP&R office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Hampshire Mat Club
Registrations are now being accepted for the Hampshire Mat Club, a youth wrestling organization supported by Hampshire County Parks and Recreation for boys and girls ages 4-15. The HMC teaches folkstyle wrestling, which is the same format used in high school and college wrestling. Wrestlers will be classified by both age and weight for competition. The Mat Club practices 3 nights per week until the matches begin and twice per week thereafter.
HMC will once again compete in the Mason Dixon League, which features teams from the surrounding West Virginia and Virginia area, and tournaments in that league will be held on weekends during December, January, and February. The Club will also attend other tourneys around the area, including state competitions.
The registration fee for the Hampshire Mat Club is $25. To register, log onto our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out and then send the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page. The registration fee may then be mailed to HCP&R at P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757. You may also register in person at the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registrations will also be accepted at the first practice, which will be held on Monday, November 29, at 6 p.m. at the Old Romney Middle School Gym.
Chuck Parsons Memorial Bowling Tournament
HCP&R and Wilson Lanes will sponsor the 9th annual Chuck Parsons Memorial Bowling Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Wilson Lanes. The 3-game USBC sanctioned handicapped tourney is open to all walk-in single men and women bowlers, and the registration fee for all entries is $35, with unlimited re-entries welcomed. A guaranteed 1st prize of $1,000 will be awarded to the tournament champion.
Space is limited, so you may want to register as soon as possible. The tourney will be split into 4 squads, with 24 bowlers in each squad. Squad times will be 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., with a re-oil for each squad.
The tournament is dedicated to the memory of Chuck Parsons, an avid bowler and supporter of youth sports, who died unexpectedly in October 2012. Questions regarding the tourney should be directed to Wilson Lanes at 304-822-4100. ο
