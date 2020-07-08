SUNRISE SUMMIT – The fireworks and festivities over the 4th of July have ceased and on Monday morning it was time for Hampshire to get back to work for the upcoming season as the 3-week open period officially started.
In the past, the 3-week open window typically offered an opportunity for teams to practice and play against other schools in summer tournaments or scrimmages like 7-on-7, but this year, just like everything else, the 3-week window is a little bit different.
“It looks a lot like a typical 3-week open window except it’s a month late and we are still practicing social distancing as much as possible,” said Hampshire Athletic Director Trey Stewart.
“Of course there is a lot more cleaning and disinfecting.”
The defending sectional champion volleyball team was in the gymnasium early Monday morning with their eyes focused on a return trip to Charleston this fall.
“We are just trying to get back in the groove of things for the kids that know our system,” said Head Coach Megan Fuller.
Teaching the basic skills of volleyball to the new kids and upcoming freshmen was also a priority during the 1st week.
“We will do a lot of demonstration so they will see what things are supposed to look like and just try to get some of the bad habits out of them,” Fuller said.
One of the leaders on the team is senior shot blocking extraordinaire Ellen Keaton, who was thrilled to be back on the court with her friends.
“The best part of the 3-week open period is working in the gym and to be around other people,” said Keaton.
Currently the best athletic program at Hampshire High is the girls and boys cross country teams, and they are prepared to defend their regional championships in 2020. You don’t get to be the best without putting in the grind during the offseason and that’s exactly what Head Coach Bill Lipps was telling his team as they pumped iron in the weight room.
“We are looking to acclimate the kids to what our workouts are going to look like throughout the entire season,” said Lipps.
The practice itinerary for the team will cycle through a little weight training, a little core training, and a little running each day.
So, how does the team look right now?
“When they come in in August we will know exactly what they need to work on,” said Lipps.
The boys cross country team will be led by the defending regional champ, senior Chris Lucas, who is happy to have his teammates back around him.
“Just getting to practice with everyone again and finally I don’t have to run alone,” Lucas said with a laugh.
“It’s just so good to see everyone again and get back to running with everyone.”
Although November seems like a lifetime away, that’s not the mindset of basketball Coach Julieanne Buckley as she had her team in the gym for offseason workouts as well.
“I’m just trying to get a ball back in their hands and get them accustomed back to team stuff,” said Coach Buckley.
“I know some of them have been playing at home and on outdoor courts and such but the good thing with this is that they are back together again.”
The main focus of Buckley’s practice was working on fundamentals, offensive setups and defensive strategies.
“My goal for this week is to get them accustomed to the types of practices that we will have in season,” Buckley explained.
“That way when the season is here, we won’t have any confusion and we can jump right into drills.”
One of the senior leaders on the court is superstar Gracie Fields who has worked relentlessly in the offseason to improve her craft. How did Gracie feel about returning to the court?
“It’s fun to play with the team once again. I missed them a lot,” Fields said with a smile.
As of right now, Phase 3 continues to be full steam ahead for Trojan athletes and Trey Stewart is pleased with what he has witnessed from each team during these complicated set of parameters.
“Teams are doing their best to keep 6-feet away until they are in a game like situation, drill, or scrimmage,” said Stewart.
Other teams at HHS are practicing as well including the boys and girls soccer teams, the Trojan football team and the boys basketball squad. Check out the article in next week’s Hampshire Review for an update on how these teams are working during the open period. o
