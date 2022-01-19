SUNRISE SUMMIT – Coach Julieanne Buckley knows the secret to success for this young Trojan team: defense.
Hampshire came away with a pair of victories last week, swatting Moorefield 62-36 and Fort Hill 67-56.
“We knew we had to turn up our defensive energy,” coach Buckley confirmed.
Hampshire 62 Moorefield 36
The Trojans came out flying to establish a lead of 19-11 after the 1st quarter, but then the offense stalled in the 2nd quarter, which allowed Moorefield to trim the HHS lead to just 5 at the half, 24-19.
“I think we get complacent and just settle,” said Buckley. “When we get up 12 or 14 points, we don’t realize that in a couple of possessions that lead can be trimmed down to 8. We don’t keep that fire the whole time.”
In the 2nd half, Hampshire defense was strong once again, allowing just 6 points in the 3rd quarter to help them win with ease 62-36.
Perhaps the best part of the game was that every player on the Trojan roster scored a point.
“There is no better feeling than when everyone touches the floor and everyone contributes to the victory,” said Buckley. “Especially when your bench is all freshmen, and unfortunately for them there is no JV team, you see what it’s all about when everyone on the team is cheering them on and supporting them.”
Hannah Ault had a monster game against the Yellow Jackets, knocking down 7 field goals and 1 free throw to lead HHS with 15 points. Other scorers for the Trojans include Liz Pryor with 12 points, Izzy Blomquist with 8, Carisma Shanholtz with 6, Kiersten King with 4, Jaden Kerns with 3, Kora McBride with 3, Olivia Baxter with 3, Dani Knight with 3, Alexa Carr with 2, Natalie Sions with 2 and Colleen Hott with 1.
Hampshire 67 Fort Hill 56
The Sentinels stormed Sunrise Summit last Friday and grabbed an early 22-15 lead after 8 minutes of play.
The Trojans battled back in the 2nd quarter and trimmed the lead down to 3, as the 2 teams entered the locker room with Fort Hill leading 37-34.
The 2nd half was a much different story as the Hampshire defense clamped down, allowing just 19 points over the 3rd and 4th quarters.
“The defensive effort in the 2nd half was extremely important,” said Buckley. “Our goal was to wear them down by the 2nd half, and we were able to do that.”
Izzy Blomquist had a stellar performance, scoring 15 points to lead the Trojan attack. Liz Pryor tossed in 5 field goals and drained both her free throw attempts to finish with 12 points while Hannah Ault finished the game with 11 points.
Buckley explained that slowing down the offense helped the Trojans score points in the 2nd half: “When we slowed down on offense a little, we got better shots.”
Another reason the Trojans ran past Fort Hill in the 2nd half was attributed to the efforts of everyone on the roster.
“It was another game where all 12 players touched the floor and contributed,” said Buckley. “There’s nothing better than a win in those conditions.”
The game against Petersburg originally scheduled for yesterday, Tuesday, Jan. 18, is rescheduled for tonight at Petersburg with tipoff at 6 p.m. o
