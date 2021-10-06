SUNRISE SUMMIT – Hampshire halted a 5-game losing skid last week with a pair of 3-0 wins over East Hardy and John Handley.
“We are definitely trying to get back on track,” said senior Callie Simmons. “We are working on communication and being together as a team, and I think that is helping, and it is showing.”
The Trojans took a road trip to Baker last Tuesday and beat the Cougars 3-0 (25-15, 27-25, 27-25). Perhaps the most telling thing from this match was the ability to score points when it mattered the most.
The same thing was true on Thursday night on South Branch Mountain, as Hampshire won 3-0 over the Judges of John Handley (25-21, 25-23, 27-25), scoring critical points with the game on the line.
“I still don’t think we look real rhythmic right now, but in the end if you can win 3 games in a row of that nature – back and forth, back and forth – I think that says something,” said coach Megan Fuller.
Statistically against East Hardy, Amelia Hicks led HHS in 4 different categories, scoring 20 service points, 2 aces, 18 assists and 3 blocks.
Hanna Lee posted double-digit digs, 10 to be exact, while Callie Simmons totaled 9 kills.
Simmons shared her thoughts on why her performance as a front line player continues to improve.
“I listen to my teammates,” said Simmons. “When I’m up in the air I can’t really see the block, so I listen to the back line and what they see, where the slice is, where the tips are.”
Carlina Sardo had a monster day against Martinsburg, posting 24 service points to lead all players. Emi Smith showed off her leaping abilities totaling 11 kills, while Amelia Hicks had 21 assists and Hanna Lee finished with 17 digs.
Coach Fuller was pleased with the growth from her young team, especially with the serve-receive.
“We have made some strides, but I still think we are not communicating as well as we should,” said Fuller. “If people aren’t talking, that takes away your confidence a bit.”
The Trojans are back on the hardwood on Thursday, Oct. 7 in Short Gap against Frankfort, starting at 7:15 p.m. ο
