Hampshire defense key in opening week wins
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The 1st week of the season had its ups and downs as Hampshire went 2-1 to open the 2022 campaign.
HHS 54 Frankfort 35
Izzy Blomquist scored 13 points in the 2nd half to lead Hampshire to victory over rival Frankfort. Blomquist finished with 16 points while seniors Hannah Ault and Liz Pryor wound up with 11.
“I think they were really motivated after splitting with Frankfort last year,” said coach Julieanne Buckley.
“When it’s Frankfort you always want to win.”
The Trojans led throughout the game establishing a 13-8 lead after the 1st quarter, 24-13 at the half, and 40-27 after the 3rd.
Carisma Shanholtz finished with 7, Jaden Kerns 4, Della Knight 3 and Dani Knight 2.
“I think we came out with a lot of energy, and to hold them to 35 points proves to you what our defense can do,” said Buckley.
Larae Grove was the leading scorer for Frankfort with 17.
Petersburg 59 HHS 56
Hampshire’s opening game of the Ron Bowman Tip-off Tournament was a back and forth affair with the Trojans coming up just short 59-56. Hampshire grabbed a 16-12 lead after the 1st quarter led by Izzy Blomquist who had 8 points. The Trojans coughed up 22 points and the lead in the 2nd quarter to give Petersburg a 34-31 lead at intermission.
Hannah Ault tallied 8 points in the 3rd quarter helping Hampshire reestablish the lead 49-44 heading into the final stanza.
Coach Buckley pointed out that the 3rd quarter showed the ability of Hampshire to play at a high level as they outscored Petersburg 18-10.
“We were rebounding and defending,” explained Buckley on what was working so well.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, Petersburg outscored HHS 15-7 in the final 8 minutes of play to wrap up the victory and advance to the championship game.
“Overall we played a lot lazier against Petersburg than we did against Frankfort,” said Buckley.
“They had 18 points off of transition and 10 points off of offensive boards.”
Buckley attributed the loss to a lack of focus and a lack of effort.
“When you play that lazy and only lose by 3, it’s hard. They killed us on the offensive boards and we didn’t box out,” said Buckley.
Blomquist led Hampshire with 23 points, going 5-for-6 at the charity stripe. Hannah Ault finished with 16 points, knocking down 6 2-point field goals and going 4-for-5 at the free throw line. Liz Pryor scored 9 points while M.J. Cook and Jaden Kerns each chipped in 4.
Petersburg was led by Braylee Corbin who scored 23 points, going 5-for-5 at the line. Kennedy Kaposy finished with 10 points while Abby Alt wound up with 8. Also scoring for the Vikings were Nellie Whetzel and Addison Kitzmiller who both had 6 points. Kourtney Alexander and Samantha Colaw each had 3.
Petersburg advanced to the championship game and lost to Sherando.
HHS 48 Martinsburg 37
The consolation game of the Ron Bowman Tip-off tournament featured a pair of old foes, Hampshire and Martinsburg. The Trojans wasted no time in setting the tone of the game jumping out to a 17-2 lead after the 1st quarter.
“It doesn’t matter if we are playing the deaf school or Duke, we have to come out and play the same way every time,” said Buckley.
The Bulldogs fought back and trimmed the lead down to single digits, but the Trojans managed to thwart off any real threat from Martinsburg going on to win the game 48-37.
Liz Pryor led HHS with 12 points while Izzy Blomquist and Hannah Ault finished with 10. M.J. Cook scored 6 points, Jaden Kerns had 3 while Della Knight and Carisma Shanholtz finished with 2.
Izzy Blomquist was named to the Ron Bowman Tip-off all-tournament team for her efforts in both games. o
