HUNTINGTON – The Trojans sent 4 grapplers to states last weekend.
The bad news? Nobody finished on the podium.
The good news? All 4 Trojans will return next season.
Heavyweight Jacob Staub nearly finished in the top 6, but fell short in his final match against Morgantown’s Dyllan Haseleu 2-1 in the consolation bracket.
If Staub had defeated Haseleu, he would have secured a spot on the podium, as Haseleu wound up finishing in 5th place.
“Staub’s performance came up short,” said Trojan head coach Wes Heavener. “He will need to continue to train throughout the off-season and focus on increasing his conditioning level to be on the podium next year. He saw the best competition in the state and went toe-to-toe with them, but flat-out ran out of gas in the tank.”
Staub won his opening match 17-7 over Neamaih Roberts of Cabell Midland, then lost 6-3 against Colton Naylor of Oak Hill, which sent him to the consolation bracket.
Staub continued to fight as he pinned Hedgesville’s Jonathan Jenkins at the 2:02 mark before bowing out against Haseleu.
Levi Richman had a tough draw at states, as the 152-pound weight class was loaded with talent. In Richman’s opening match, he got pinned at the 5:24 mark by Hunter Brown of Ripley, who eventually finished 6th place.
Richman dropped down to the consolation bracket, where he faced Alijah Nichols of Greenbrier East. Richman made the most of his 2nd chance, winning 5-3 over Nicholas to advance.
Senior Jude Childers from Parkersburg South pinned Richman at the 1:50 mark of the following match, which officially ended Richman’s experience in Huntington.
“Levi wrestled well at states, however he missed the opportunity to get it done in his 1st match, which was huge in his bracket,” explained Heavener.
Richman, like Staub, is a junior, and this offseason will offer an opportunity to take his wrestling capabilities to the next level.
“Levi will need to continue to train this summer and fall and continue to evolve his wrestling style,” said Heavener. “He made some great gains this season, and with a little hard work and determination, he will be on the podium next season.”
Other Trojans that competed included Malacai Goodwater in the 220-pound weight class and West Holmes-Evans in the 126-pound division.
Holmes-Evans and Goodwater were pinned in both of their matches, but it was a good learning experience for these underclassmen.
Coach Heavener’s 1st year at the helm of Trojan wrestling was a learning experience and he is excited to have an offseason where he can develop the kids.
“I just want us to get better,” said Heavener. o
