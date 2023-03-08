I’ve been covering Hampshire athletics since 2018, and during that timespan my camera has captured over 80 teams. Some teams have been memorable; others, not so much.
After watching the girls basketball team crush Keyser and oust Oak Glen, I sat down and thought about what makes this squad unique. And word one kept coming to mind – Tough.
What makes a team tough? A combination of mental and physical strength.
Only one team in my career has had three different head coaches in the same season.
Determined. Resilient. Spirited.
They are a combination of all the above.
If you are looking for tough, let’s start with the starters.
The starters
Liz Pryor: Soft spoken and humble off the court, when Liz gets in the paint, an inner monster comes alive. Oftentimes, Liz will get the ball in the low post and she gets tomahawk chopped.
Does Liz whine? No way. She takes her bruises quietly and steps to the line ready to knock down her free throws.
Liz is tough during the offseason as well, playing basketball whenever and wherever she can. In the game or during practice if you are looking for tough, Liz sets the tone.
Hannah Ault: They don’t call her Hannah the Hustler for nothing. Hannah is a tenacious defender with a quick twitch ability to swipe a ball at the drop of a hat.
Don’t leave Hannah open from downtown; she will drain it in your face. Doesn’t matter whether Hannah is scoring goals on the soccer pitch or defending on the hardwood, she plays mean.
Need someone to grab the ball and attack the basket? The 5-foot-3 SG will drive into the big trees without hesitation. Hannah is certified tough.
Carisma Shanholtz: Ask Carisma to do anything on the court and she does it. Play gritty defense, she does it. Fight for a rebound, she does it. Take a 3-point shot, she does it.
There is little doubt Carisma will sacrifice whenever and wherever is needed. If the matchup favors a teammate to be on the floor, Carisma will loudly cheer on her fellow teammates. Mentally tough? You better believe it. Physically tough? Absolutely.
Izzy Blomquist: Izzy is Izzy. And Izzy does Izzy things on the court. Better yet, what can’t Izzy do?
She can dribble, she can shoot, she can defend, she can pass, she can rebound – that’s Izzy being Izzy. It’s no secret who’s the conductor of this Trojan squad, it’s Izzy.
Izzy is also the primary target for other teams defensively. How do they try to slow Izzy? By playing physical. How does Izzy respond? By Izzy being Izzy.
Izzy has been beat up, battered and bruised, yet she doesn’t complain. She just grinds day after day. Now that’s tough.
Mulledy Jane Cook: M.J. is the X-factor and she plays her role to a T. All the little things that don’t show up on a stat sheet, that’s what Mulledy Jane does best. There isn’t a stat that shows how fierce a player plays. But if there were, M.J. would be leading the team.
She will fight for a loose ball, she will dive out of bounds to save a possession or she will get in the face of an opponent without hesitation.
As a freshman and sophomore, injuries plagued M.J., but she has overcome those setbacks, playing without fear. Mulledy Jane is a kindhearted kid off the court, but once the ball is in play, watch out. She will throw elbows with the best of them.
Without a doubt, all five of the Trojan starters define the toughness of this team.
The bench
One of the best parts of this team is the toughness from the bench. Take 5’2 Jaden Kerns for example. The shortest girl on the team plays like a lion along the perimeter. Or how about the lengthy freshman Della Knight? She bangs with the big girls down in the low block even if they are three years her senior.
Three-sport sophomore Kora McBride has no problem getting in the mix as well. And don’t forget about Olivia Baxter; her willingness to sacrifice her body in volleyball translates over to the basketball court as well.
Then there are the kids that add team depth — Daniella Knight, Ava Call, Colleen Hott, Hailee Jenkins and Natalie Sions.
Most of these kids didn’t have an opportunity to get much playing time last season because Hampshire did not have a JV team.
That didn’t matter. They still came out for the team this year and have poured their hearts into getting better. Without a doubt, this bench is tough.
The coaches
After coming off a historic soccer season, coach Troy Crane was enjoying his down time by regularly attending girls basketball games. When the season tipped off in December, never did Crane think that in mid-January he would be the guy calling the shots.
After the departure of two head coaches, it was a tough task for Coach Crane to take over as head coach, yet he has done so remarkably. Just like his players, Coach Crane proved he is tough.
Joining Coach Crane on the bench is Coach Butch Kuykendall. Truth be told, Coach K told me repeatedly that 2022 would be his final season on the sidelines after wrapping up four straight PVL championships in Capon Bridge.
In the fall, Coach K was inducted into the Hampshire County Athletic Hall of Fame. But when he found out that many of the same girls he coached in middle school needed his help, he traded in his white golf shoes for his high-tops.
Another tough contributor to the coaching team has been volunteer assistant coach Lainee Selan. Throughout the coaching merry-go-round, Selan has remained stalwart on the sidelines taking stats. Without a doubt, this coaching staff is tough.
Whether or not this team makes a deep run in Charleston, one thing cannot be disputed – this is the toughest of teams. o
