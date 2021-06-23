SUNRISE SUMMIT – Christian Hicks, an elite 3-sport athlete, defined greatness on the field and in the classroom.
On Wednesday, June 16, Hicks was named the 2021 Rannells Award winner, given to the student-athlete whom the coaches believe best represents the highest standard of Trojan athletics.
“He’s a great young man in all facets of life: school, sports, family and community,” said Trojan track coach Koty Hix.
Christian won the award over basketball/track standout Mikhi Anderson and cross country/track superstar Chris Lucas.
“Christian is a good guy, on and off the court,” said Anderson. “He is one heck of an athlete, that’s for sure.”
Although Chris Lucas didn’t win the Rannells Award, he was humbled to be considered for the award.
“When Mr. Stewart told me that I was a finalist, I was shocked,” said Lucas. “It never occurred to me that I could be a finalist. It was great to be in the top 3 for something that special.”
This isn’t the 1st time a student-athlete with the last name of Hicks has won the Rannells Award; Christian’s older brother John took home the award in 2019.
“Its definitely really cool to have 2 Rannells Award winners in the family,” Christian said.
John Hicks talked about seeing his younger brother receive the same award as himself.
“I was definitely proud of him and everything that he was able to accomplish,” John said. “We are blessed and thankful to have both received this award.”
The list of Christian’s athletic accomplishments is long and impressive, peaking over the past 2 months.
Hicks finished runner-up at states in discus and led the Trojan basketball team to its 1st regional championship in program history, as well as upsetting the top-seeded team at states in Charleston.
Hicks set the tone in the classroom as well, earning salutatorian honors and speaking at the Class of 2021 graduation.
“To be the salutatorian and make states in 2 sports, all while working on the family farm, he is nothing short of a miraculous young man that serves as a model to what a young man should be to the younger generations,” praised Hix.
Hampshire basketball coach Danny Alkire echoed coach Hix’s sentiments on Christian winning the Rannells Award.
“He is an exemplary student-athlete and overall person who has worked really hard to earn this moment,” said Alkire. “He not only represents our basketball team well, but the school and community as a whole.”
Hicks entered Hampshire High ready to compete at the varsity level, lettering in every sport during his athletic career, which includes soccer, football, track and basketball.
In football, Hicks never came off the field, having played on both sides of the ball, hauling in passes and sacking the quarterback.
On special teams, Christian’s right foot was critical for the Trojans, managing all kicking duties. Hicks’ powerful punts were so elite, he was named to the Class AAA all-state football 2nd team as a punter in 2020.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Christian,” said football coach Aaron Rule.
“This award goes well beyond the game of football. He truly exemplifies all of the characteristics for the Rannells Award as he holds himself to the highest standard in every realm of his life, including his active role in the church and on his family’s farm.”
If Hicks wasn’t hitting the books or sweating during practices you could find him participating in FFA, the Italian Exchange Program, Peer Helpers, 4-H and the National Honor Society.
Looking forward, Christian plans on attending Liberty University in Lynchburg to study business economics and finance.
“Winning the Rannells Award makes me feel very accomplished and blessed in regards to my athletic career at Hampshire,” said Christian Hicks. “All the glory to God.”
