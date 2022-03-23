Trojans fall in extras to Indians 5-3
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Hampshire was 3 outs away from winning its 1st game since April 2019. Leading 3-2 at the top of the 7th inning, the Trojans needed to keep the Indians from touching home plate.
Unfortunately that didn’t happen.
An outstanding 8-inning performance on the mound by Molly McVicker was not rewarded as Hampshire gave up 2 runs in the 8th inning, losing 5-3.
“I get teary eyed just talking about it,” said Coach Kevin Combs while fighting back tears.
“She pitched a heck of a game today. I couldn’t ask for more. Anywhere I put her on the field, she never bats an eye and goes out there and does it.”
McVicker faced 36 batters, tossing 141 pitches with 75 strikes, striking out 4 batters and allowing only 3 hits and 2 earned runs.
“I focus on my catchers glove and try not to think about it too much,” said McVicker. “I felt like going 8 innings is a good accomplishment.”
Offensively Dakota Strawderman led the team with 2 hits while Isis Shauf, Mary Orndorff, Reagan Rowzee and McVicker each added 1. Brianna Traylor, Jocelyn Dixon and Shauf each had an RBI.
Hampshire (0-4) played 3 other games last week losing 15-0, 15-0 to Keyser in a doubleheader and 15-0 to Musselman.
Next up for HHS is a home game against Jefferson at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 24. o
