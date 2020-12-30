How the stories we watched in 2020 worked out
At the beginning of the year, the Review took a look at some Hampshire athletes and teams and wondered how they would fare in 2020.
Well, the 2020 spring sports season was eliminated by Covid and the fall was a struggle each week as the Covid color map became the main determinant whether athletics could proceed. Here are the answers to the 5 sports questions we asked on Jan. 1
Will Ben Lambert give the Trojans their next state wrestling title?
Senior Ben Lambert went (37-1) in the regular season and earned the #2 seed entering regional competition. His only loss of the season was to Jamie Kilmer of Musselman. Lambert beat Zane Milburn of Spring Mills in his semifinal match 1-0 for a chance to get revenge on the top seeded Kilmer, but after 3 hard fought rounds in the 285-pound championship, Kilmer came out on top 6-2 to capture the regional crown.
Lambert went on to states and won his 1st 2 matches, before losing 8-3 against eventual state champion Austin Chapman of Riverside.
Ben pinned Zane Milburn of Spring Mills at the 1:09 mark on Saturday afternoon, to finish in 5th place.
“It felt good to place again this season because I knew the competition was stiffer this year,” explained Lambert.
“He just knows how to wrestle," said head coach Ed Hardinger. "He never panics. He is even keel. The kid Ben pinned to get 5th was a good wrestler. Heavyweight was a lot tougher this year."
Will HHS field a tennis team this spring?
The Trojan tennis team did not play a match in 2020, but that wasn’t due to a lack of a team. Shortly before the spring season began, Cindy Shriver was hired as head coach and 10 kids were ready with rackets in hand to start competing. Unfortunately opportunities to compete in 2020 were taken away as the fear of Covid shut down sports on March 13.
The tennis team looks to be stable for the 2021 season, provided that the student athletes are afforded the chance to play.
Can the volleyball team return to the state tournament?
Technically the Trojan spikers did not return to Charleston through no fault of their own. As the ever changing color map determined whether sports were permitted in each of the 55 counties, Hampshire County went orange in the most important week of the season for the volleyball team.
After knocking off Jefferson at home to capture back-to-back sectional titles, the Trojans were poised to make noise in regionals. On Saturday, Nov. 7, the volleyball team awaited the Saturday Education Map to be published at 5 p.m. After a 6 hour and 30 minute delay, due to extra data being input into the metrics, Hampshire’s season came to an end as the county landed in the Orange.
Can both cross-country teams repeat as regional champions?
In 2019, the Trojans scorched the Paul Clovis Trail to capture both the boys and girls regional titles. Entering the 2020 season, the boys and girls both were loaded with talent, but both teams came up just short taking 2nd place. Jefferson won the boys title with 52 points while HHS took 2nd with 55 points. The Trojan girls took the silver medal with 75 points while Spring Mills won the championship with 48 points. Alex Kile was the top Trojan girl taking 12th overall while Chris Lucas captured his 3rd straight regional crown.
Will the Mini-T’s play the Bengals this year on the gridiron?
Surprise, surprise — another victim of Covid. Long before either season was supposed to kick off, youth sports in Virginia shut down and by default, the Bengals then were forced to cancel their season. The Mini-T’s waited as long as possible before their season was nixed, but one bright spot perhaps is that kids from around the county came together and formed a new startup called the Hampshire Flag Football League.
