With the summer months approaching, people are getting out more and more every day. One of the more popular summer activities, especially this year, is fishing. Although some people like to go out and throw a line in with intentions of relaxing, others pound the water, targeting specific species, in specific places. Since I would not consider myself and avid fisherman, I consulted Justin Farris, a local angler who spends all year on the banks of rivers, or his kayak angling for all of the species of fish in our area. Justin has been a serious fisherman for quite some time, and is a person that I would certainly look to for pointers and tips about where to find fish during the different times of the year. If you are hoping to hit the water in the near future, pay attention to what Justin has to say, and give some of these tactics a try. I have no doubt that they will help you catch more fish.
“The catfish just finished up spawning last month and they’re feeding back up good. They can be found in the South Branch. Techniques for them are using chicken livers in slow moving pools on the river and folks should also try cut or live bait such as pan fish, American shiners, or even cut trout.
The smallmouth bass bite on the river is on fire for top water. Fishing poppers or lures like whopper ploppers, and even hollow body frogs. As the water warms the smallmouth will start move into the faster moving water for better oxygen flow during summer. Try floating live or artificial hellgrammites close to the bottom. Live minnows are a good choice also and always have a cray fish lure or live cray fish with you.
Largemouth bass are also hitting top water in the local impoundments, but as the day progresses they move into grass flats and hydrilla, where they are shaded and hidden, ready to ambush prey. Dragging 6” or bigger soft plastic worms through the grass weightless, or weighted, with a worm weight is a deadly technique. Also throwing bladed jigs and crankbaits on the outside edge of the weed line will work well.
Stringers full of bluegills can be caught on the fly rod at the lake with small poppers. Crappie are moving to more protected areas in smaller groups as the water heats up and are hitting well on minnows and minnow imitations under a slip bobber rig.
Trout stocking has come to an end but plenty of fish are still in the streams and lakes. Fly fishermen can get a lot hits on dry fly’s floating Elk Hair Caddis’s and Green Drakes. Bait fisherman fishing lakes should start targeting deep water with dough baits and night crawlers or meal worms.”
By taking the information that Justin generously shared, you should find more success no matter your intent, or skill level. The important thing is just taking the time to get out, and enjoy the resources that we have, and spend time in the outdoors. With youth sports, and many other events being cancelled, this summer is the perfect time to pick up new hobbies, or focus in on some things that you have wanted to get better in the past. I know for a fact that I will be spending more time on the water this summer, as well as applying some of these tactics. If you do happen to get out and do some fishing, remember to leave the water and surrounding areas better than you found it. It takes all of us to keep our public areas clean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.