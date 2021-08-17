The gymnasium, cafeteria and kitchen at Old Capon Bridge Middle School are now available for rentals. Guidelines for their use will be as follows:
1. Frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer, or soap and water
2. Nothing attached to walls (tape or nails)
3. Sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans
4. Smoking is prohibited on school grounds
New rates for rentals will be as follows:
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. –noon; 1 – 5 p.m.; 6 – 10 p.m.): $150 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Full Day (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $300 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
We are heading down the home stretch at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park.
We still have to install the hood and compression system and the roll-down window in the kitchen, and work is progressing on the security system.
When completed, the 6,600-square-foot Conference Center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
Amenities at Hampshire Park and the new Conference Center will include:
1. Meeting Room/Dining Hall that seats 250 people
2. Fully-furnished Kitchen
3. Shower Facilities
4. Bunkhouses that sleep 200 people
5. Covered Outdoor Pavilions
6. Playground Equipment
7. Horseshoes
8. Walking Trail
9. Sports Field
10. Basketball Court
11. Barbecue Pits
12. Volleyball Court
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Discount Tickets to King’s Dominion
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation has once again entered into an agreement with King’s Dominion to offer discount tickets to the park for this summer.
These are any-time tickets that are good for admittance to the park any day that it is open. The Park will remain open until the end of October.
The price for each ticket is $40, which is a considerable savings from the normal admission price. These tickets can be purchased at the HCP&R office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
If you can’t make it to the office, give us a call at 304-822-7300 or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, and we’ll make arrangements to get your tickets to you.
If you’re planning a family or group outing to King’s Dominion this summer, this is a deal that you can’t afford to pass up.
Walk To Be Fit Program
If you haven’t registered for Walk To Be Fit yet, you still have plenty of time to get in on the fun because the program runs through Oct. 31.
Just stop by any FNB location (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square, or Capon Bridge) or the Wellness Center at Hampshire Square and fill out a registration form. Don’t forget to pick up your tally sheets and your free pedometer when you register.
When your tally sheet is filled, return it to the location where you picked it up, and we will contact you when you earn a reward for your efforts.
We will recognize four milestones this year: 100, 250, 500, and 1,000 miles. Prizes for 2021 include sling backpacks, stadium blankets, coffee mugs, and portable chargers for your electronic devices. ο
