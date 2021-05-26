SUNRISE SUMMIT — For the 1st time ever, Hampshire High School is holding the “Lady Trojan” contest: part-fundraiser for the Trojan Athletic Association and part-scholarship for the participating students.
“We’ve been actually kicking around the idea for 2 or 3 years, and due to circumstances, it just kind of got bumped to the back burner,” admitted Trey Stewart, HHS athletic director. “We made a commitment to it this year and made it a priority to get it off the ground.”
Seven young women, chosen by their fellow HHS classmates, are vying for the 1st-ever Lady Trojan title, and they range from athletes to peer mentors to FFA members. The competition is diverse, and their eyes are all on the prize.
The concept is simple: participants develop an activity or fundraiser, get the idea approved, make a timeline for their fundraiser and keep track of how much money they raise.
The student that raises the most money will be crowned the school’s inaugural Lady Trojan, and will be crowned at the homecoming pep rally in the fall. Stewart also mentioned that he’d like for the winner to be able to flip the coin to begin the homecoming football game as well.
Junior Erica Lemasters, who is competing for the title, said it would mean a lot to her to be the 1st-ever winner of the competition.
“It would mean a lot to be the 1st one and represent my school,” she said. “It would be something I could show my kids, like ‘look what your mom did.’”
Junior Emma Ramsey added, “It’d be really cool. It’s never been done before.”
In addition to carrying the title, the winning student will be able to keep 20 percent of the money raised out of all of the contestants, while the remaining 80 percent will go to the TAA.
Stewart pointed out that Frankfort High School has been doing a “Lady Falcon” competition for many years now, and HHS is joining the ranks.
“Our neighbors in Mineral County, there’s a long history of (this competition) there, but all the winner gets is a crown and an athletic pass,” Stewart explained. “We’re giving (the winner) 20 percent of the proceeds and sweeten the pie a little bit.”
Stewart added that there will be monthly meetings for participants from now until the fall, and the minimum amount that needs to be raised in order for a contestant to be on the court for the Lady Trojan title is $750.
Proposals will begin to be submitted for approval within the next few weeks, and the fundraising will begin, and so will the race for the Lady Trojan crown. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.