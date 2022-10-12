SUNRISE SUMMIT – The atmosphere was intense as the Trojans took the field through the inflatable helmet on Friday night, sporting their brand new all black uniforms in celebration of homecoming.
After 4 quarters, it was the visiting team that was celebrating as Grafton (1-6) picked up their 1st victory of the season, marking the 1st win for new head coach Mickey Foley.
“It’s not about me, it’s about the kids, it’s about the program,” said coach Foley after the game.
“We have struggled, we had some injuries that set us back and we had some kids get healthy this week and we were able to do some things we wanted to do. Our young guys who have been playing a good bit have learned how to play and they didn’t make the same mistakes that they made in the past. That was the difference. The kids.”
Grafton came out in the 1st quarter and hushed the Hampshire Havoc, as QB Cam Foley hit Dillan America on a 10-yard pass to take the lead 7-0 after a successful PAT by Stratton Wooddell.
The Trojans looked to respond as the offense marched down the field reaching the 1-yard line.
On 4th and goal with a few inches from paydirt, the Trojans lined up in shotgun and a botched snap combined with some pressure from the Bearcat defensive front ended Hampshire’s chance to score as they turned the ball over on downs.
In the 2nd quarter, the Bearcats marched 80-yards down the field to score their 2nd touchdown of the game, fueled by a 52-yard reception by WR Cyrus Mayle and 3 Trojan penalties.
A sideline infraction, a personal foul and a pass interference call helped the Bearcats reach deep in the redzone.
On 3rd and 9 from the HHS 9 yard line, QB Cam Foley connected with Cyrus Mayle for the 9-yard touchdown reception. After Wooddell converted the PAT, Grafton held a 14-0 lead, which they would take into the locker rooms for halftime.
Hampshire managed to get on the scoreboard in the 3rd quarter when QB Landon Eversole connected with the speedy WR Vinny Greear for a 33-yard touchdown reception. Bryson Richardson converted the PAT to make it 14-7 Bearcats.
Perhaps the biggest play of the game came in the 4th quarter with just over 2 minutes remaining in the game.
On 4th and 6, Grafton had the ball on the HHS 31 yard line and Bearcat QB Cam Foley tossed a beautiful pass to TE Alex Hess who caught the ball in stride for a 30 yard gain, reaching the 1 yard line.
“The tight end, Alex Hess, has been out and that is something that we have wanted to do,” said Foley.
“Tonight we had that opportunity. Our QB (Cam Foley), a young kid, realized that we have to get him the ball.”
On the following play, Foley punched in the touchdown to give Grafton a 21-7 lead and the win.
Statistically for the Trojans, Hampshire had 21 rushes for 49 yards with 11 completions for 92 yards.
Brennen Brinker led the Trojan rushing attack with 12 carries for 55 yards while Jenson Fields had 7 carries for 6 yards.
Landon Eversole went 11-for-22 for 92 yards with 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions.
Vinny Greear led HHS receivers with 1 catch for 33 yards and 1 touchdown.
Zander Robinson finished with 3 catches for 26 yards, Caleb Vandevander had 2 receptions for 15 yards, Brennen Brinker had 4 catches for 14 yards and Jon Moreland wound up with 1 catch for 4 yards.
Grant Hicks was a monster on defense racking up 7.5 tackles to lead HHS. Aiden Stambler and Bobby Spring finished with 5.5 tackles, while Zander Robinson had 4.5 and Nathan Sions with 3.5.
“We shot ourselves in the foot,” said HHS coach Aaron Rule.
“We had 4 bad snaps, our QB’s had some mishandles, and our blocking wasn’t great up front. It is kind of a recipe for disaster when one thing goes wrong, another thing goes wrong.”
Next up for Hampshire (2-5) is a game this Saturday against Berkeley Springs at noon. Seniors will be honored before kickoff. o
