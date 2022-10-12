Grant Hicks

Grant Hicks gets ready to take down Kaden Keener. 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT – The atmosphere was intense as the Trojans took the field through the inflatable helmet on Friday night, sporting their brand new all black uniforms in celebration of homecoming.

After 4 quarters, it was the visiting team that was celebrating as Grafton (1-6) picked up their 1st victory of the season, marking the 1st win for new head coach Mickey Foley.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.