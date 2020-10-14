50-years ago
Hampshire stomped Ridgeley on the Blackhawks’ field Friday afternoon, October 2, with a 40-0 score.
The Trojans made the first TD on the opening kickoff with a 65-yard return by Tery Fuller, Bob Ansel running the conversion. Darrell Herron made the next TD on a 3-yard run and followed it with another of 15 yards on a pass from Ansel.
Steve Corbin was next with a 30-yard runback on an intercepted pass and Terry Fuller scored again on an 18-yard pass from Ansel with Herron running the conversion.
Monroe finished the scoring part of the game in the last quarter with a TD on an 18-yard run.
40-years ago
The Trojans unleashed a 27 point 2nd half barrage Friday night in Westernport to break open a close HFC contest and cruise to a 41-14 victory.
After staking Bruce to a lead in the 1st quarter on Andy Whetzel’s 4-yard run, Hampshire let loose with a ground game that produced 368 net yards rushing and 6 touchdowns.
Kevin Malick, who was the game’s leading rusher with 158 yards on 11 carries, accounted for both of Hampshire’s first half touchdowns on runs of 9 and 22 yards. Cabot Edwards also accounted for 2 TD’s and 98 rushing yards on the night.
A pair of junior running backs, Robbie Eversole and Kent Orndorff, rounded out the scoring for Hampshire. Eversole plunged over from the 1-yard line and Orndorff had a 59 yard scamper for the final TD.
Rick Keiter rushed for 86 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the Hampshire Trojans to the 3rd consecutive victory, a 36-20 decision over Hedgesville last Friday night on the losers’ gridiron.
The victory lifts the Trojans to 5-2 on the season while the Eagles dropped to 2-6.
30-years ago
Keiter gained his 86 yards on just 11 carries and scored on runs of 30 yards in the 3rd period and 4 yards in the 4th.
Craig Richmond continued his torrid scoring pace with 3 more touchdowns, a pair of PAT kicks, and a 2-point conversion to run his total to 38 points in the last 2 games.
The Eagles actually scored the game’s first points after recovering a Trojan fumble on the contest’s initial play at the Hampshire 24. Three plays later quarterback Jason Miller found Chris Springer for a 13-yard TD pass.
20-years ago
The Hampshire Trojans declared themselves very much alive in the Class AAA playoff hunt last Friday night with a 39-0 win over Beall.
Hampshire head coach Sean Biser’s synopsis of his football team’s performance may have been succinct, but it seemed fitting.
“We’re a hot and cold team,” Biser said.
Fortunately for the Trojans, the hot play of the defense earned Hampshire its 3rd shutout of the season in an effort to downplay the frigid hands of the Hampshire offense, which coughed up 3 fumbles.
10-years ago
Hampshire High’s state-ranked cross country teams strutted through the Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference Championship for the 2nd year in a row, and then the girls matched that 2 days later.
