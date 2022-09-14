Josh Crawford 2022

Josh Crawford

Archery season is closing fast, in fact, when this comes out there will only be 10 days before the season opens on Sept. 24. 

With that being said, there are a lot of things to remember before embarking on the bow season grind. I’m certainly no expert, but over the years, I have learned a few things to help streamline the process of getting everything ready so that once the season starts the transition is easy. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.