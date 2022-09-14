Archery season is closing fast, in fact, when this comes out there will only be 10 days before the season opens on Sept. 24.
With that being said, there are a lot of things to remember before embarking on the bow season grind. I’m certainly no expert, but over the years, I have learned a few things to help streamline the process of getting everything ready so that once the season starts the transition is easy.
The 1st thing I have learned is to get all of your clothes and gear ready to go at least a week before the season.
The last thing you want to be doing is looking for missing items the night before opening morning.
By preparing all of your gear now, you’ll certainly save a few headaches as far as remembering to pack bow hangers, gear hooks and other miscellaneous items.
Having all of your clothes and boots stored and ready to be put into the truck is also a big plus, as it will keep the stress off on opening morning.
Along the gear subject, this should go without saying, but make sure your bow is on and your broadheads are dialed in.
It always baffles me when people say they missed, or poorly hit a deer, but then they tell me they neglected to sight their broadheads in.
Just because it says they fly like a field point on the box, does not mean they do. It is imperative to shoot the arrows and broadheads you will be hunting with.
I go as far as to shoot the exact arrow and head, then resharpen the blades on the head just to make sure I have no excuse.
Another thing that should go without saying, but I hear about every year, is to make sure you have all of the proper tags for the season.
In WV, a person cannot purchase tags after the season opens. Therefore it is important to check licenses and regulations to ensure that you’ve purchased every tag that you intend to use.
I always buy the Sportsman’s Package, which includes an archery tag, then purchase an additional 2 RB stamps, which enables me to shoot another doe and buck.
Another thing that is important to keep in mind right now is to begin switching trail cameras from summertime feeding sources to fall feeding sources, such as oak trees.
For the last 2 months, bucks have shown themselves in the daylight nearly every evening, but as the velvet has been stripped off, they have begun to come to their senses and are staying in the timber a bit longer.
Do not count on the bucks you have been watching all summer to be doing the same thing 10 days from now. Be proactive with your approach and anticipate where they will end up based on your scouting.
If you are someone who hangs tree stands, now is the time to make sure they are set up and ready to go.
Since I am a mobile hunter, I haven’t hung a stand prior to the season in years, as I just carry my tree saddle in and climb a tree with it on every hunt.
But since I don’t hang stands anymore, I make sure to practice with my saddle a few times before the season, just to work the kinks out.
Getting these basics out of the way before the season starts is a surefire way to start out on the right foot.
The last thing you want is for opening day to go haywire because of neglecting to take care of the basics.
I have learned that taking a few minutes every day, and organizing things prior to the season goes a long way in a safe and enjoyable opening day. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.