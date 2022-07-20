SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans had an opportunity to claim the 2nd Annual Trinity Cup on Saturday but an unfamiliar opponent hailing from Frederick County (Md.) powered past Hampshire’s top team 2-0.
Coach Troy Crane wanted his kids to come out on top, however, he was delighted with the effort his team gave.
“I just told our girls that that team would probably be the best in the panhandle,” said Crane.
“We outpossessed them and we went toe-to-toe with them on the hustle plays. We had our chances but we didn’t put the ball on frame. The 1 opportunity they had, they put it in.”
The round-robin tournament consisted of 2 Hampshire squads and teams from Berkeley Springs, Washington and Brunswick playing 30-minute games and 15 minute halves.
With 11:36 remaining in the 1st half against Brunswick, Trojan goalkeeper Hailee Jenkins came out and blocked a 50/50 ball, but she accidently redirected the ball to an open Brunswick player.
Railroader Jacie Powell took advantage of Jenkins departure from net and kicked a soft lob shot over the head of Jenkins and into the back of the net.
“I planned on being more aggressive going after 50/50 balls this year,” explained Jenkins.
Although the hustle play backfired and resulted in a goal for Brunswick, it was still the correct decision to come out and play the ball according to coach Crane.
Trailing 1-0, Hampshire didn’t lose any momentum on the field, especially from their fleet-a-foot forwards Emma Wrye, Neveah Church and Jaleigh Dixon.
Hampshire won the possession game but Brunswick held the lead 1-0 at intermission.
The intensity in the 2nd half was at fever pitch, especially at the 11-minute mark when Trojan keeper Hailee Jenkins gambled once again.
Jenkins, a fearless competitor who thrives off contact, sprinted after a ball that was entering the box.
Jenkins had a ‘Mason Hott moment’ as she sacrificied her body and violently collided with the Brunswick striker.
This time Jenkins was successful and with her sensational play, it appeared HHS had all the momentum as they tried to even the game at 1.
The Trojans kept up the pressure but could not get a ball by the Brunswick keeper.
At the 3:30 mark of the 2nd half, Railroader Layke Jenson gained possession just inside the Hampshire box and used her left leg to put a precision shot in the back of the net.
Brunswick held on for the 2-0 win and eventually winning the Trinity Cup.
HHS tied for 2nd place after a 0-0 game against Washington.
Annie Keckley, Della Knight, Nevaeh Litchfield and Jaleigh Dixon were named to the Trinity Cup All-Tournament team. o
