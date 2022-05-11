Field Day Results
Team Results:
1. Capon Bridge: 70 (CB)
2. Romney: 66 (ROM)
3. Augusta: 55 (A)
4. Slanesville: 26 (SL)
5. Springfield/Green Spring: 12 (SPG)
6. John J. Cornwell: 5 (JJ)
Boys’ 100-Meter Dash:
1. Alex Mendoza (SPG) 14.98
2. Wesley Youngblood (A) 15.83
3. Landon VanMeter (CB) 15.92
Girls’ 100-Meter Dash:
1. Reagan Dicks (A) 15.47
2. Trinity Montgomery (SL) 15.53
3. Alyssa Bohon (CB) 16.18
Boys’ 200-Meter Dash:
1. Evan Williams (CB) 31.51
2. Joseph Vizcaino (A) 32.00
3. Taylor Waugh (SL) 33.35
Girls’ 200-Meter Dash:
1. Jordyn Sine (CB) 36.53
2. Emma Carter (ROM) 36.62
3. Layla Facemire (SL) 37.76
Boys’ 400-Meter Dash:
1. Daed Burns (CB) 1:17.74
2. Tre Spencer (ROM) 1:25.39
3. Keegan Evans (ROM) 1:25.77
Girls’ 400-Meter Dash:
1. Gracie Hite (ROM) 1:23.81
2. Devonee Chambers (A) 1:28.09
3. Ada Zerfoss (CB) 1:29.67
Boys’ 800-Meter Run:
1. Jacob Hite (ROM) 3:12.75
2. Jacob McNelis (SL) 3:19.79
3. Nathaniel Stokes (A) 3:22.40
Girls’ 800-meter Run:
1. Josie Davis (CB) 3:16.88
2. Amelia Zerfoss (CB) 3:27.67
3. Serenity Likins (ROM) 3:34.73
Boys’ 1600-Meter Run:
1. Collin Lupton (CB) 7:13.03
2. Max Gebert (ROM) 7:13.26
3. Tyler Purdue (SL) 7:37.04
Girls’ 1600-Meter Run:
1. Claire Kessinger (CB) 6:43.55
2. Hailey Cunningham (ROM) 6:43.97
3. Haley Benson (CB) 7:34.48
Boys’ Softball Throw:
1. Zeilor Simon (ROM) 118’11”
2. Blake Arnold (JJ) 104’5”
3. Braylon See (ROM) 102’11”
Girls’ Softball Throw:
1. Taiah Redman (ROM) 98’10”
2. Aarilyne Berg (ROM) 98’7”
3. Ashlynne Smith (CB) 85’3”
Boys’ Standing Long Jump:
1. Hack Pace (ROM) 6’7”
2. Hunter Stankwich (A) 5’10”
3. Eric Blomquist (CB) 5’9”
Girls’ Standing Long Jump:
1. Alayjah Bland (CB) 6’3”
2. Khloe Hoffman (ROM) 5’7”
3. Abrianna Miller (SL) 5’4”
Boys’ 4x100-Meter Relay:
1. Capon Bridge 1:07.08
2. Springfield/Green Spring 1:10.16
3. Augusta 1:11.86
Girls’ 4x100-Meter Relay:
1. Romney 1:11.27
2. Capon Bridge 1:12.65
3. Augusta 1:12.94 o
