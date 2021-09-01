It felt different Friday night. It felt energized. It felt positive. It felt rewarding. It felt intimidating. It felt intimate. It felt right.
Hard to tell the story of the 1st football game with fans back in attendance without acknowledging the elephant in the room: the bleachers were closed.
There are those that will grunt and groan over this topic (honestly, me too), but this closure might have been beneficial in the long run, as the reorganization of several student groups heightened the game day experience. The cheerleaders, the band, the student section and Trojan Media were all forced to relocate to the northern end of the field, but the atmosphere at Rannells Field has never been better (at least in my tenure).
Trojan Media
Did you check out the live pregame show ran by students in the media department? Well, I did, and Trojan Media, let this be known: you have found your niche. The pregame show is the ticket. Having a video feed that incorporates the atmosphere of Trojan Game Day with cheerleaders, analysis and a head gear mascot to boot was nearly perfect.
Trojan Media teacher Angel Blizzard shared some insight on the pregame show.
“Zack Hill and Mason Hott conceived the idea and brought it to me with hopes of making it happen this fall,” said Blizzard. “They only had 3 days of actual class time to put together the technical aspects, and the struggle with audio was our number 1 concern. I think it turned out pretty well, and I know the boys will work hard to make the next Trojan Game Day even better. I’m so proud of my students.”
HHS, let’s help these students make the Game Day experience better. Therefore, I am making a plea on behalf of the Trojan media department. Please allow these kids the opportunity to shoot live video on game days by freeing up the airwaves. Specifically, release the ban on sites like Facebook so the kids can excel at their craft. If HHS allows Trojan Media to use the WiFi at the high school, it will allow for a smoother broadcast without choppy audio/video interruptions due to poor cell phone connections. WiFi is installed at the high school for kids to maximize their learning potential. Nothing will prepare future media members better than using the biggest media platform on earth, Facebook, while having reliable WiFi.
Cheer
I’m not sure if the cheer squad feels the same way as I do, however, this is the most active I have seen the team in terms of flips, tricks, acrobatics, toe touches, cartwheels, backflips, somersaults and any other move known to man. It seemed to me a lot more fun flipping and landing on soft rubberized pellets than cracked asphalt as in years past. If the soft turf allows for better athletic performances, it sounds like a win/win situation to me.
Band
Location. Location. Location. It works in business. It works in sports. It works in band.
Let’s talk acoustics. The reason rock-n-roll bands play in auditoriums facing the audience is so that sound can be maximized.
Prior to 2021, the band sat in the stands on the bottom left side of the bleachers. For home fans, that location was perhaps the worst spot in the stadium when trying to hear the fight song. However, performing from the end zone allowed both sides of the stadium to enjoy the sounds of the percussion and brass. Perhaps the best part of the experience was at the end of the game when the band, cheerleaders, students and players all came together to celebrate the victory. I have never heard the fight song played with more pizzazz and pride.
Student section
Hate to say it: This was the 1st football game where the student section made a difference. They were loud. They were proud. And arguably, they may have helped our offense get a 1st down. As the Trojan offense marched down the field, it was 4th and short, and some lighthearted heckling prior to the snap might have influenced the Preston D-line to jump offsides.
Coach Aaron Rule agreed that having students aligned along the end zone was a better experience for everyone.
“It was awesome to look down and see the students standing there, engaged and screaming,” said Rule.
“It’s different when they are in the back of the end zone versus in the stands; there was a lot of energy brought from them.”
Conclusion
So maybe it wasn’t just me that liked the new changes to Rannells Field. What are your thoughts? Voice your opinions in this week’s sports poll question. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.