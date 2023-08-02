SUNRISE SUMMIT – Walk into the Hampshire High gymnasium and the feeling of Trojan pride bursts from the walls, floors and now both sets of bleachers. Last week, the installation of two new bleacher banks was completed, with both sets featuring the official logo of Hampshire High School, the Trojan head.
“When you are looking at marketing and branding, it’s a logo and something you are trying to portray across the board, and that Trojan head does that for us.” said athletic directorTrey Stewart. “It represents our pride that we have in our school and in our community.”
Students from Green Spring to Capon Springs will one day wear that iconic Trojan logo that symbolizes Hampshire High and a bold sense of pride.
“It encompasses what we want our kids valuing,” said Stewart.
“When they walk in and they see that Trojan head, they can connect it to times they spent in high school. It just has that branding effect.”
One thing Stewart has done since taking the reins as athletic director eight years ago is to dissolve the multitude of isolated Hampshire logos, whether it was the Hawaiian “H” or the written script “Trojans.”
“The number one priority I had as an athletic director was growth,” said Trey Stewart.
“Growing opportunities, growing our facilities, whether that meant something off the field, something on the field, or something like bleachers,” said Stewart.
As reported in the Hampshire Review two weeks ago, the 29-year old green bleachers were removed and replaced with forest green and black new bleachers.
The Trojan head bleachers have a capacity of 1,031, featuring two banks, with bank A being 76-feet, 6-inches wide and 11 tiers high while across the court bank B is 70-feet, 6-inches wide and 10 tiers high.
ADA compliance and the ability to offer flex row seating for those with disabilities is a huge benefit for fans and students who attend school functions like pep rallies.
As far as the gymnasium is concerned, the gym floor and bleachers are ready for volleyball season to begin. At this point, the only upgrade waiting for completion is the doors entering and exiting the gym.
“Entering games will still follow the same procedure, but the new doors will offer us some type of assurance to let us in, and locked once we are in,” said Stewart.
“Hopefully this will give us a lot more safety and security.”
