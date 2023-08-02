SUNRISE SUMMIT – Walk into the Hampshire High gymnasium and the feeling of Trojan pride bursts from the walls, floors and now both sets of bleachers. Last week, the installation of two new bleacher banks was completed, with both sets featuring the official logo of Hampshire High School, the Trojan head.

“When you are looking at marketing and branding, it’s a logo and something you are trying to portray across the board, and that Trojan head does that for us.” said athletic directorTrey Stewart. “It represents our pride that we have in our school and in our community.”

