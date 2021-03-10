50 years ago
“The World’s Greatest Overhead Set-Shot Artist,” Josh Grider, who will lead the Fabulous Magicians International in a basketball shooting match tonight against the Super Stars at Hampshire High Gym in Romney, has a word of friendly advice for the team’s fans. “Don’t leave until the final buzzer buzzes,” warns Grider who can shoot accurately from the hip. “We’ll be drawing plays from out bag of tricks until the final gun ends the game.” Of course, Grider smiles when he issues this “warning.” Right from the starting gun at 8 o’clock, spectators will join in the smiles and maybe roll in the aisles watching these jolly jesters perform. Fans will also see some of the best shooters in the world hit from anywhere in the court.
40 years ago
The 3rd annual basketball marathon of the Capon Bridge Junior High School, sponsored by the Girl’s and Boy’s Athletic Departments, will be held this Friday, March 13 and Sat., March 14. This event is set up each year to help raise money for needed uniforms and equipment, and to offer the students a chance to participate in some enjoyable activity while helping to earn this money. Any student at capon Bridge Junior High is urged to attend. Information sheets, permission slips, and sponsors sheets are available upon request from either Mr. or Mrs. Mathias. Last year this marathon netted the athletic departments close to $1,000. We hope this year’s is equivalent or better. If you have any questions concerning this event, please contact Capon Bridge Junior High School.
30 years ago
The 1991 Governor’s Cup Run Series will begin on Sunday, March 24, at Cooper’s Rock State Forest. The Cooper’s Rock race is new to the series this year and is the only race to be held in a state forest. The 9 other races in the series will be held in state parks. The Cooper’s Rock 10 K Run course is a rolling, out and back asphalt road through a mountain forest.
20 years ago
Hampshire’s shot at reaching the Class AAA championship blew Friday night as they hit a charge of Nitro.
The Wildcats, after trailing 17-9 at the end of the 1st quarter and 31-20 at the half, fought back into their AAA semi-final contest with the Lady Trojans to steal the game away in the final minute. With 4:45 left in the 4th quarter, it seemed as if the game would come down to a game of horse between Tara Hammond of Nitro and Hampshire’s Susan Davis. Hammond nailed a baseline fade away to knot the score at 40-40 before Davis raced coast-to-coast to record a lay-in at the other end for the go-ahead bucket. Hammond and Davis then traded baskets on the next 4 consecutive trips down the floor before Hammond missed a shot and Nitro’s Tae Thomas ripped down the rebound and laid it back in to bring the Wildcats to within 1 at 47-46.
10 years ago
A pair of Hampshire soccer players have been named 1st-team all-area by the Cumberland Times-News.
Three Trojan volleyball players earned 2nd-team or honorable mention. Jacob Strawn, 1 of only 3 seniors who started the fall campaign for the Trojans, switched from midfield to sweeper, anchoring the defense of the young squad.
A 4-year player and 3-year starter, Strawn was a captain of the squad for Coach Al Straley. Shannon Shaffer made a similar move for the girls.
Hampshire’s leading scorer for the previous 2 seasons moved around as a senior, filling the holes Straley needed filled for his young but improving squad.
She had been 2nd-team all-area as a junior. She was named 1st team all-league in the Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference this year. Two seniors were named 2nd-team all-area and all-AMAC in volleyball.
Lyndsay Whetzel was honored as an outside hitter. Lindsey Miller was named as a setter and outside hitter.
Junior middle hitter Cody Corbin was named honorable mention all-area and all-AMAC. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.