Allegany 4th quarter rally downs Trojans
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Same story, different team. Hampshire has played 3 home games this season and in all 3 games, Hampshire established a lead in the 4th quarter.
Against Bridgeport, Hampshire led 49-47 with 5:20 remaining but ended up losing 58-51.
The Trojans held a 53-52 lead against Keyser with 19 seconds left but wound up losing 54-53 after Noah Broadwater sank a pair of free throws.
Against Allegany, Hampshire led 44-36 with 5:15 remaining, but was outscored 15-2 down the stretch to lose 51-46.
“We just rushed into things again,” said HHS coach Danny Alkire.
“It’s the same theme that has been going on and we get to a certain point and we feel like we have to force things and rush things.”
Instead of playing with patience and controlling the clock, the Trojans looked frantic in the 4th quarter and taking some ill-advised shots. Hampshire shot 3 of 12 (25%) from the field in the 4th while Allegany shot 6 for 11 (54.5%) highlighted by a trio of 3-pointers.
The Campers were excellent from the charity stripe, shooting 80% (8 of 10) and 5-for-6 in the final quarter.
Meanwhile, HHS struggled shooting free throws, going 41.7% (5 of 12) on the game.
In years past, the Trojan defense dictated the play of the offense. However this year, it seems to be a role reversal. When the offense plays well, the defense plays well.
“I think you’re right,” said Alkire when asked about his offense dictating the effort on the defensive end of the court.
“This year we have some more offense and scorers. On defense it’s about the discipline. It’s a mental lapse at times, and that happens, but we don’t have the same toughness and tenacity that we have had in the past couple years. It’s not that we can’t do it, but we have to have the right mindset.”
Hampshire was outscored in the paint 26-24, but managed to outduel the Campers in transition scoring 10 points compared to Allegany’s 4.
Hampshire won the battle on the boards with 34 rebounds while Allegany had 31.
The dynamic duo of Jenson Fields and Easton Shanholtz once again stuffed the stat sheet.
Shanholtz finished with a double-double scoring 16 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Fields also tallied 16 points while adding 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Dylan Streisel scored 5 points while Jordan Gray, Mason Hott and Canyon Nichols all chipped in 3 points each. Mason Hott led HHS in assists with 3.
The Camper offense was led by Cayden Bratten and Caiden Chorpenning, who scored 13 points apiece.
Chazz Imes finished with 10 points and 7 rebounds while Isaiah Fields had 9 points, 6 boards, 5 assists and 4 steals.
HHS was back in action last night on Sunrise Summit playing host to Grafton. Check the Hampshire Review Facebook page for final results.
HHS Boys Basketball
Record: 2-3
Last week
Lost to Allegany 51-46
Played Grafton late Tuesday night
On deck
Brooke Holiday Tournament
Thurs. Dec. 29, 6 p.m. vs Armstrong (Pa)
Thurs. Dec. 29, 8 p.m. vs. Brooke
Fri. Dec. 30, 6 p.m. consolation game
Fri. Dec. 30, 8 p.m. championship game
Wed. Jan. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Musselman
