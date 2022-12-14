SHEPHERDSTOWN – The Trojans faced some stiff competition on Saturday with the girls scoring a total of 72 points for 7th place while the boys tallied 7 points for a 7th place finish.
With Hampshire having thin numbers, the results on Saturday were less about team scores and more about individual times.
One of the individuals that shined bright for HHS was Ambrielle Odom who scored 10 points for the Trojans with a 5th place finish in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 7:37.53.
“This week Ambrielle was a huge highlight as she competed in her 1st ever 500,” said Trojan head coach Lindsay McNelis.
“I’m super proud of her and she did a phenomenal job.”
Another bright spot was Delaney McNelis, who swam her fastest time of the year in the 100 yard freestyle.
McNelis posted a time of 1:22.17 which earned a 10th place finish and scoring 3 points for HHS.
“She PR’ed for the season in the 100 and took time off the backstroke as well,” said coach McNelis.
HHS is back in the pool this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. o
