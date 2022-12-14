Ambrielle Odom.jpg

Ambrielle Odom swims the 500

 Dave Pennock Review Correspondent

SHEPHERDSTOWN – The Trojans faced some stiff competition on Saturday with the girls scoring a total of 72 points for 7th place while the boys tallied 7 points for a 7th place finish.

With Hampshire having thin numbers, the results on Saturday were less about team scores and more about individual times.

