Crossing the finish line

2 years after proposal, completed track gets a victory lap
“I know it felt like eternity, but in the grand scheme of things what our community was able to accomplish in such a short period of time has been remarkable,” said Hampshire Athletic Director Trey Stewart.
The cost hovered around $1.3 million when the plan was officially presented to the school board on June 24, 2019. After the board approved of fundraising activities, the community raised 1,000 units, or $900,000 worth of pledges, during the next 8 months.
On March 30, 2020, construction was given the go-ahead with a 3-2 vote by the board. The turf portion of the project was completed prior to the start of fall sports, while the track portion was overhauled this spring.
“We are extremely proud of the product we have,” said Stewart.
“It is going to be one of the best venues in the state.”
A plethora of obstacles stemming from Covid were hurdled throughout the construction process with out-of-state travel restrictions and material shortages becoming the norm.
Although the initial goal was to host a track meet in the spring of 2021, Stewart was pleased with the entirety of the project considering the circumstances out of his control.
“We had every intention and hopes to have it 100% completed before the conclusion of the season,” said Stewart. “However due to things beyond our control, unfortunately it didn’t work out.”
As of now, a plan is in the works to do a ribbon cutting ceremony sometime this summer.
“We want to thank all the people who supported the project and continue to make it happen,” said Stewart.
“The stadium planning committee would like to invite the community to come out and celebrate the great success that is this project.”
