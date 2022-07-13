“I hate the specialization of kids when they’re on these travel squads that are only 12-13-14 years olds that are only dedicated to one thing, traveling all the time, paying exorbitant amounts of money to play baseball with hopes of becoming a professional baseball player. I think that’s crazy.”
– Joe Maddon, former manager of the Chicago Cubs
Call me crazy; travel ball is fine by me.
Let me throw a curveball into the premise of Mr. Maddon’s viewpoint: “... with hopes of becoming a professional baseball player.”
A swing and a miss by Mr. Maddon.
What the former Cubs manager may not realize is that kids and families commit to travel ball for a long list of reasons.
Perhaps traveling to other cities in North America while playing stickball sounds like fun.
Although I didn’t play travel baseball, my travel hockey experience was similar in nature.
Practices were in Kalamazoo twice a week, with a 2-hour round-trip commute.
Home games were played in Jackson, Mich. over the weekend, which was a 4-hour round trip.
Sound awful?
Not for me. I loved it.
In addition, to learning life skills, like reading a map while navigating urban interstates, my skills on the ice improved drastically as well.
For me, travel hockey was a win-win scenario. I realize not everyone has an opportunity to participate on travel squads as time and financial hurdles are abundant, but I was blessed with the opportunity and capitalized upon it.
My growth as a player on the ice with the West Michigan Warriors helped me earn a spot on Team USA Midwest in back-to-back years. We traveled to Toledo, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Minneapolis, St. Paul and Ann Arbor.
I had an absolute blast and played against kids from Quebec, California, New England and the Czech Republic.
It was an experience of a lifetime. I made friends. I learned new skills and I learned about North America as I traveled mile-after-mile.
The thought of a robust NHL career was certainly NOT the sole motivational factor.
In fact, I don’t remember ever discussing the NHL draft and what round I would be selected in.
Here’s a few things I do remember over the course of my travel career:
Riding an elevator in the arch in St. Louis. Watching beluga whales at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. Awestruck at the science demonstrations at the Children’s Museum in Indianapolis. Amazed by the airplanes at the Wright Brothers National Museum in Dayton.
I’ve tasted crab from Connecticut, lobster from Maine, skyline chili from Cincinnati and cheese from Wisconsin.
I’ve swam in all 5 Great Lakes (counting 1 toe dip into Lake Erie).
My appreciation for different cultures around the states was birthed by travel hockey. My family enjoyed it. I enjoyed it. I don’t regret for 1 second that I didn’t make it to the NHL.
Sorry, Mr. Maddon; your assessment of travel sports is a strikeout. o
