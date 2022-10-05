As summer fades into autumn, there are subtle signs Old Man Winter will be arriving soon.
The weather in early October is predominantly pleasurable; yet a cold gust of wind quickly reminds you of the impending season of freeze.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
As summer fades into autumn, there are subtle signs Old Man Winter will be arriving soon.
The weather in early October is predominantly pleasurable; yet a cold gust of wind quickly reminds you of the impending season of freeze.
That bone-chilling sensation has been nonexistent for months, but your brain flips a switch instantly after feeling the first burst of frost.
Time to round up the rocking chairs, kiddie pools and cornhole boards. Drain the gas from the mower and wind up the hoses. It’s now time to shove it all in the shed until spring.
Freezing winds and nighttime frosts are wake-up calls announcing winters arrival.
That’s true for most of you. Not for me.
It’s not the mercury dropping that sends me into winter mode; it’s the sun dropping.
In June, sunsets took place around 8:45 p.m.
In October, sunsets happen around 6:45 p.m.
In December, it’s 4:45 p.m.
The lack of light is my warning sign.
It doesn’t matter which warning sign you adhere to, as long as you wake up in time before the blizzard storms arrive.
(Nick, isn’t your column is supposed to be about sports?)
Patience my friend.
Seasonal weather has a parallel to sports.
Let’s translate.
As the calendar flips to October, warning signs about the bitter winter season become more apparent. Like the changing seasons, there are warning signs about the upcoming landscape of youth sports – and the outlook looks icy.
Similar to a blizzard, the youth sports storm starts slow. It’s just a flake here or there. But before you know it, your waist deep in white flakes and can’t escape.
Except this isn’t a storm of ice, the storm I’m talking about is the demise of youth sports.
Lack of coaches, inadequate compensation, overbearing parents, gruesome injuries, unreasonable expectations, costs of certifications, background investigations, out-of-pocket expenses, shortage of officials and social media attacks are all warning signs of an upcoming demise. Following in the footsteps of Nostradamus, I have a few quatrains that predict the future of youth sports.
On a field made of turf
Peace will be absent
Zebras will huddle from attack
A game ends before the clock
Through anger and internal hatred
children will be removed from fields of grass
led by headless idiots, seasons, programs and fun
all will be quite lost.
When the snakes surround the hardwood alter
And the Trojan blood is troubled by electronic threats
Because of them, a great number will resign
Will cause its own end to happen. Peace will be unachieved in time.
I pray my prophecy is wrong.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.