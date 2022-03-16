SUNRISE SUMMIT – You see her everywhere. She’s in the dugout at baseball games. She’s on the sidelines for football clashes. She’s on the court for basketball matches.
Kari Briggs, Hampshire High’s athletic trainer, is in her 5th year serving the Trojan student-athletes and is a common fixture at any athletic event.
It’s not just gamedays where Briggs is in attendance; she works before, during and after practices as well.
Briggs grew up in a sports-heavy household, influenced by her dad, Ted Williams, who coached at Tygarts Valley and Elkins.
“I was always at a game of some sort and enjoyed watching him work,” explained Briggs. “When choosing a career, I knew I wanted to be in the medical field. I had considered becoming a doctor or veterinarian, but with athletics being so ingrained in my blood, athletic training seemed to be the obvious path.”
March is National Athletic Training Month, which spotlights athletic trainers as health care professionals that prevent, diagnose, treat and rehabilitate injuries for active people in many industries, including sports, military and clinical practice.
Filling water bottles and taping ankles might be your 1st thought when it comes to athletic trainers, but that’s a common misconception.
Primarily, athletic trainers coordinate injury prevention programs and prepare athletes for practices and games. One key to being a good athletic trainer is communication and understanding the athletes.
“We spend time with and get to know our athletes (patients) before they are injured, which allows us to better evaluate them when they do get injured,” explained Briggs.
“Knowing how the athletes act normally helps with the rehab process afterwards. We are able to follow the athletes from (being) healthy through injury evaluations, treatment, rehabilitation and return to sport, where we continue monitoring them for setbacks.”
Hampshire High is fortunate to have Briggs on staff, as many schools do not have the luxury of a full-time athletic trainer.
Out of the 113 high schools that had a football team in 2021, there were only 36 full-time athletic trainers that cover the entire year.
“The biggest reason that athletic trainers are valuable to high school athletics is because we are uniquely trained and qualified and on the scene to recognize life threatening illness and injuries such as heat stroke, concussions, subdural hematomas, compartment syndrome, etc., in addition to being able to evaluate and treat orthopedic injuries,” said Briggs.
So, what does a typical day look like in the offseason?
Ironically, there is no offseason when it comes to being an athletic trainer.
A typical day during the 3-week open period in July starts at 8 a.m. with volleyball and football practices.
Girls basketball practice gets started at 10:30 a.m. and runs for 2 hours.
Then boys practice from 2-5 p.m. and soccer from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Long days and continuous education is all part of being an athletic trainer (AT), and Briggs, now in her 12 year as an AT, loves what she does as a career. o
