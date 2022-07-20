IRVING, Tx – After winning last season’s Big 12 Football Championship, Baylor was picked to repeat in the Conference’s 2022 preseason poll, voted on by media representatives.
The Bears are the top choice in the rankings for the 1st time in Big 12 history and broke Oklahoma’s 6-year streak as the favorite.
First-place votes were spread among 5 teams with Baylor receiving 17 and a total of 365 points.
Oklahoma placed 2nd with 12 and 354 points. Oklahoma State, also a participant in the 2021 Big 12 Football Championship Game, nabbed 9 1st-place selections with 342 points.
Texas claimed 2 and a total of 289 points while Kansas State rounded out the top 5 in the poll with 261 points. Iowa State also received a 1st-place vote to place 6th with 180 points.
The remaining positions were 7. TCU (149 points), 8. West Virginia (147 points), 9. Texas Tech (119 points) and 10. Kansas (48 points).
Big 12 Football Media Days, Presented by Old Trapper were conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, of July 13 and July 14, respectively.
