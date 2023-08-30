Carroll's Corner Headshot 2022

Nick Carroll 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

I’ll let you in on a little secret. The reason my sports section won so many awards this year wasn’t because of me – it was because of YOU. 

My ability to maximize local sports was due to my dependency on volunteers to feed me results. 

