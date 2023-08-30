I’ll let you in on a little secret. The reason my sports section won so many awards this year wasn’t because of me – it was because of YOU.
My ability to maximize local sports was due to my dependency on volunteers to feed me results.
Take Bill Lipps and Trevor Largent for example. On Friday nights in the fall, they spend nearly three hours in the Rannells Field sauna, better known as the press box, to record stats for 80 or so plays. Because I can trust them to do their job, I can maximize my job, recording game winning videos and taking pictures of everything including the players, coaches, halftime performances, youth night kids, the band and, of course, the fans.
Over 15,000 people enjoyed pictures from the football game last Friday night.
Here’s the reality, without Lipps and Largent, I’m relegated to the press box to take stats.
Good stats equal good articles.
Pick the better sentence.
- Trojan QB Landon Eversole amassed 302 passing yards, connecting on 14 of 24 attempts, with 2 touchdowns.
- Trojan QB Landon Eversole threw a lot passes for a lot of yards.
Thanks to volunteers like Largent and Lipps, I can offer an entire sports package that includes social media updates, game-winning videos, and a big package of pictures.
And here is my annual call for help, with a new season comes a new batch of parents.
If you glance at the paper and don’t see scores from little Johnny’s game, here’s your opportunity to help out.
Every year I recruit new batches of minions to feed me sports scores. Sometimes they are assistant coaches, sometimes they are grandparents and sometimes they are students.
Until teleportation is invented, I will never master being in two places at once. Simultaneously covering a Romney volleyball game and a Hampshire soccer game will, unfortunately, remain impossible.
When entering a gymnasium, occasionally a parent will lightly heckle me for “missing a game.”
Truthfully, I’d rather hear nails on a chalkboard while playing the accordion.
Here are a few stats for fall sports:
Games scheduled this fall:
- RMS and CBMS: 74
- Hampshire varsity: 95
That’s roughly 169 different games that I report.
In addition, other athletics earn print in the paper including sports at WVSDB, youth sports leagues and Trojans in college.
Needless to say, my calendar resembles a turducken on Thanksgiving - triple stuffed.
If you have a child on a sports team, and a result isn’t in the paper, don’t complain to the coach. Simply contact me.
If you have the ability to post a paragraph on Facebook whining about coverage, then congratulations. You too have the skills necessary to solve our problems.
I can’t reiterate this enough, in order for me to do my best, I need help from folks like you. To those that have helped me in the past, your contributions are appreciated. For those of you interested in contributing, I urge you to contact me at any of the ways listed below. o
Project Development and Sports Editor
