The 100th season of the National Football League has dawned upon us, and professional football fans can tip their cap to a man with roots in Romney for making the gridiron game the spectacle it is today.
George Preston Marshall, founder and owner of the Washington Redskins, will rest for eternity here in Romney. Fifty years ago, on Aug. 9, 1969, Marshall passed away at his home in Georgetown at the age of 72.
Known by many nicknames including George the Gorgeous, G. Presto, Marshall the Magnificent and Wet Wash, George Preston Marshall was buried here in Romney near the entrance of Indian Mound Cemetery, adjacent to the Confederate Monument, which was erected 100 years earlier.
Marshall’s final resting place is appropriate given his fascination with Native Americans and his family’s connection with the town of Romney.
As stated on HistoricHampshire.org, although Marshall was not born in Romney, both his father and grandfather were natives of the village and they too are buried in Indian Mound.
George Preston Marshall was a performer at heart, which suited his desire for attention as he viewed himself as the ultimate showman
Similar to the Wizard of Oz, Marshall was a master at shaping a spectacular performance while hiding behind a curtain that covered up an ugly set of truths; Marshall was an unapologetic bigot.
Marshall’s aggressive opposition to integration has overshadowed his contributions to the success of the NFL, however, his understanding of sports marketing and entertainment reached new heights starting in the midst of the Great Depression.
George Preston Marshall made his fortune in the laundry business after inheriting a chain of stores in Boston and Washington upon his father’s death in 1918.
In July 1932, the NFL awarded an expansion franchise to a team placed in Boston and George Preston Marshall won the bid.
During the 1920’s and 30’s it was customary of new NFL teams to be named after the MLB team that played in the same city.
In 1931 there were 10 teams in the NFL and five of those bore the name of a city with an MLB team (NY Giants, Brooklyn Dodgers, Cleveland Indians, etc.)
Searching for a venue to play was a challenge in Boston as Fenway Park was not an option due to a city ordinance that prohibited staging of athletic events on Sundays if the venue was within 1000 feet of a church.
Therefore, Fenway Park was out and Braves Field was in, and the new NFL team was labeled the Boston Braves.
Shortly after taking control of the franchise, Marshall changed the name from Braves to the Redskins to avoid confusion with the MLB team.
It was long rumored that Marshall outfitted his players in burgundy and gold, because he had spent so much gold for burgundy. Marshall strengthened the ties of his team with the image of Native Americans by hiring head coach William “Lonestar” Dietz, a successful college coach with Indian descent.
An accomplished artist as well as a football coach, Dietz is credited with designing the famous Redskins Indian head logo shortly after joining the team.
During his life, George Preston Marshall was well-known for his spectacular ideas to better professional football. He was instrumental in opening up the passing game allowing a forward toss to be thrown from anywhere behind the line of scrimmage.
It was Marshall who came up with the notion of 2 divisions and a championship playoff.
Marshall’s 2nd wife Corinne Griffith contributed to the Redskins legacy as she penned the lyrics to the famous song, Hail to the Redskins.
The orginal song goes:
Hail to the Redskins,
Hail Vic-to-ry
Braves on the warpath,
Fight for old Dixie.
Scalp ‘em, Swamp ‘em
We will take ‘em big score.
Read ‘em, weep ‘em,
Touchdown we want heap more.
Fight on. Fight on till you have won.
Sons of Wash-ing-ton.
Mr. Marshall was also the originator of the first all-star game known as the Pro Bowl and he was the first to establish extensive radio and television networks to carry Redskins’ games.
The Redskins did have success on the field winning the NFL championship in 1937 and 1942, but perhaps Marshall’s biggest accomplishment and source of pride was the halftime shows that attracted women to the stadium.
The Redskins are credited with having the first band organized by a pro football club as 250+ musicians stormed onto the field in full Indian garment with headdresses.
In the 1950’s and early 60’s, the Civil Rights movement swept across the nation, but Marshall held steadfast to an antiquated set of beliefs.
The Washington Redskins were the last professional football team to integrate their roster as Marshall instituted a no-negro policy instructing his scouts to ignore black talent asserting that no African American was talented enough to make the team.
In fact the only reason the Redskins integrated was Marshall’s desire for a new stadium. Interestingly, the land Marshall wanted to use to build his stadium was on federal land.
The complicated career of the laundry magnate came to a crescendo in 1962, when Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy issued an ultimatum — unless Marshall signed a black player, the government would revoke the Redskins’ 30-year lease on the year-old D.C. Stadium (now Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium), which had been paid for by government money and was owned by the Washington city government.
Ernie Davis, an All-American running back from Syracuse, was drafted in the first round by the Redskins in 1962, however, Davis refused to join the team stating, “I won’t play for that S.O.B.” Marshall traded Davis to the Cleveland Browns for Bobby Mitchell who became the first African American player to suit up for the burgundy and gold.
Marshall was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame just one year later in 1963. Shortly after his induction into Canton, Marshall suffered a stroke and was bedridden until his death in 1969.
It appears avoidance is the strategy when discussing the burial of the last NFL owner to integrate his team as conflicting reports from different sources have clouded the accuracy of the final days of his life, including the funeral and burial in Romney over 50 years ago.
When looking through the archives of Marshall’s funeral, The Hampshire Review spared 4 paragraphs to his passing, while the Washington Post was just a few paragraphs longer.
No doubt Marshall’s face would be chiseled on the Mount Rushmore of NFL legends barring his bigoted views.
Nonetheless, the natural showman and sports promoter pioneered television deals that enriched the NFL to the $16 billion industry it is today.
Over the past decade, officials at RFK stadium attempted to move the statue of George Preston Marshall to Romney, however, financial concerns and a lack of prime real estate to place the statue nixed the operation.
“I’m just glad it went away,” said one former Romney town official.
Apparently that same sentiment is felt throughout Hampshire County, happy that Marshall and his demons are both buried. o
