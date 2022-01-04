CLARKSBURG – On Tuesday Dec. 28, the Hampshire girls basketball team traveled to Robert C. Byrd High School to play against Elkins in the opening game of the inaugural RCB Tournament.
The Trojans came out slow, scoring only 3 points in the 1st quarter, allowing Elkins to grab the lead early 13-3 and never looking back. Elkins won 45-29 to advance to the championship game to face RCB.
Hannah Ault and Kora McBride were the leading scorers for Hampshire as they each finished with 9 points.
Grace Caney led Elkins with 20 points.
Hampshire looked to get back on track on Wednesday, and that’s exactly what they did as they took out their frustrations on the Bulldogs winning 64-24.
According to Hampshire head coach Julieanne Buckley, the big difference in offensive output was attributed to the defensive effort.
“I put us in a 1-2-2 full court, and we trapped everywhere out of it, which forced us to come out with energy and we got a bunch of steals that led to good offense.”
Hannah Ault led Hampshire with 19 points against Tygarts Valley while Izzy Blomquist tallied 15. Olivia Baxter finished in double-digits as well, scoring 10 points.
“Good defense leads to good offense,” Buckley reaffirmed.
Hampshire (3-5) is back in action on Friday with a road game at Berkeley Springs starting at 6 p.m. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.