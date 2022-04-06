The Expressions gymnastics team traveled to Huntington on March 19 and 20 to compete at the 2022 WV State Gymnastics Meet. Competing at this year’s meet were over 600 gymnasts from the 17 USAG clubs around the state.
Expressions took 13 gymnasts competing in the Xcel bronze, silver and gold divisions. They came back with 2 state all around champions, a 1st for the program, as well as 5 individual gold medals, 7 silver individual medals, and 9 bronze individual medals.
The Xcel bronze team consists of Savanna Lawrence, Laila Massey, Myah Preiss, and Gracelyn Jones. Savanna, age 6, took home 1st place on beam with a 9.275. She also earned the silver on floor with a 9.0 and a bronze on vault with a 9.2. She finished all around in 3rd place with a 36.575.
Laila Massey, age 7, is also the state beam champion in her division with a personal record of 9.675. She also earned a 9.1 on vault and a 9.05 on bars, finishing in 6th place with a 36.425. Myah Preiss, age 9, brought home 2 silver medals with a 9.4 on bars and a 9.5 on beam.
Myah finished her 1st competitive season with a bronze medal in the all around with a 36.85. Gracelyn Jones, also age 9, finished her 1st season strong too, with 8.9 on floor and 8.725 on beam. She placed 6th overall with a 34.375.
The Xcel silver team is made up of Kaylin Moreland, Kaylee Bidinger, Alexia Pyles and Khloe Hoffman. Kaylin Moreland, age 8, is the WV state vault champion in her age division with a 9.5. She also earned 9.35 on bars and 9.325 on beam with a bronze medal finish and a 37.075 score for all around.
Kaylee Bidinger, age 9, is the WV state all around champion in her age group with combined score of 37.625. She also brought home gold medals in vault with a 9.55 and bars with a 9.525 and a silver medal on beam with a 9.5. Alexia Pyles, age 9, brought home bronze medals in vault with a 9.1 and beam with a 9.5. She also earned a 9.3 on bars and finished all around with a 36.25 giving her 5th place. Khloe Hoffman, age 10, earned a bronze medal on beam with a 9.275. She also scored a 9.0 on vault and an 8.95 on bars. She finished her 1st competitive season with a 35.125 and 7th place.
The Expressions gold team consists of Ava Potocki, Hailey Cunningham, Izabelle Dow, Makinley Shaffer, and Mackenzie Shaffer. Ava Potocki, age 10, earned 4th place finishes on bars and beam with 9.25 and 9.0 respectively.
She placed 6th in the all around with a total score of 34.75. Hailey Cunningham, age 11, finished her season with an 8.6 on vault and 8.9 on bars. She finished all around in 7th place with a 33.25.
Izabelle Dow, age 11, earned a bronze medal on floor with an 8.85. She also placed 4th on beam with a 9.25 and 5th in the all around with a 35.675.
Makinley Shaffer, age 11, brought home sliver on vault with an 8.9. She placed 4th on bars with a 9.15 and earned a 9.075 on beam. She came in 4th in the all around with a 35.725.
Mackenzie Shaffer, age 15, is the WV state all around champion in her division finishing with a 36.0 all around score. She also earned silvers on bars with a 9.0 and on floor with an 8.9, as well as a bronze on vault with a 9.15.
The WV state meet finishes the regular season for the gymnasts; however, 6 Expressions gymnasts qualified and will be traveling to Scranton, PA for the Xcel Regional Championships held in June.
The regional meet brings gymnasts together from WV, VA, PA, MD, DE and NJ that have qualified at their respective state meets. o
