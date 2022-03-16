Our 2 youth basketball leagues, Biddy Buddy and the IBL, finished up last weekend. Congratulations go out to all the winning teams. HCP&R wishes to thank all the volunteers who gave their time to coach, officiate, and run the clock to make sure the leagues were a success.
Special thanks go out to our program coordinators, Dave Richardson and Brian Brill, who donated their Sunday afternoons for the past 2 months to make sure that the leagues were a good experience for everyone involved.
This year was the biggest and best in a long time, and we are honored to be able to give the youth from Hampshire County a place to play the game they love.
Gary Crane Cup
The pursuit of the Gray Crane Cup for 2022 begins on Monday, April 4, when we travel to Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs for the first of our six qualifiers.
Note that this outing is on Monday, not Tuesday as it normally would be, due to course availability. The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart will be just $20, and the first tee times begin at 1 p.m.
The format for the competition will be the same as previous years. Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least 3 of the 6 qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round.
From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October. Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round. Mike Ryan (gross) and Glen Spaid (net) are the defending champions.
The rest of the outings have been tentatively scheduled as follows: May 10 – The Woods; June 14 – Franklin; July 6 – The Pines in Morgantown; Aug. 9 – Locust Hill; Sep. 13 – Canaan.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on some of the area’s premiere resort courses.
Walk To Be Fit Program
Walk To Be Fit is scheduled to begin again on April 1.
To register for the program, just stop by any FNB Bank Branch (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square, or Capon Bridge), the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center at Hampshire Square, or the Hampshire County Health Department in Augusta to register for the program.
When you register, don’t forget to pick up your free pedometer and your tally sheet to log the miles that you walk.
We will recognize 4 milestones this year: 100, 250, 500, and 1,000 miles. When you reach 1 of those milestones, or when your tally sheet is filled, just return it to the location where you picked it up, and we will contact you when you are eligible for a prize.
Walking is great exercise on the path to a healthier lifestyle, and what could be better than receiving some nice prizes for your efforts? That’s what Walk To Be Fit is all about.
Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive
Even though the Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive has concluded for another year, donations continue to trickle in. The Haines family, in memory of Steve Haines, and Capon Valley Ruritan generously donated to the Fund Drive last week, bringing the total to $8,495. Those donations will allow us to purchase several new displays, as well as make necessary repairs to the displays we already have. Thanks to everyone who contributed.
If you still want to contribute to the drive, it isn’t too late. Donations of any size are appreciated.
If you just want to send in $5 or $10, every contribution helps make the Festival that much better in 2022. And we’ll list every contributor, no matter how big or how small the contribution, on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com.
You may mail your contribution to HCP&R at PO Box 213, Romney, West Virginia 26757, or you may deliver it in person to our office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. We are looking forward to another great year of the Festival in 2022!
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is complete and ready for rentals. The 6,600-square-foot Conference Center is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
Rental rates will be as follows:
4-Hour block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.; 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.): $250
Full Day Rental: $500
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals.
Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 250 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access, and a private conference room.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours, or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Pavilion and Park Reservations
On Monday, Jan. 10, HCP&R began taking pavilion and park reservations for the 2022 season. The rental season extends from April 15 through Oct. 15. Before and after those dates, running water will not be available in any of our parks.
Pavilions for picnics, family reunions, or any other outdoor gathering may be rented at either Hampshire Park or Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park. Prices for the entire day run from $35 to $45, depending on the size of the pavilion rented. You may also rent the amphitheater at Central Hampshire for only $55 per day.
If you have a larger gathering, you may want to rent an entire park, either at Green Spring Park ($40 to $95, depending on the facilities desired) or Camp Walker ($75 for the whole park the entire day, including the disc golf course). All our parks now have electric outlets, running water, and restroom facilities.
To rent a pavilion or park, or just to get more information, call the HCP&R office any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 304-822-7300, or you may stop by the office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those hours.
We will also accept reservations via our email at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Don’t forget to get your reservation in early so you don’t miss out on that special place for your picnic or outing. o
