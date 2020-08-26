SUNRISE SUMMIT – The student section will be quarantined in 2020, and fans without family ties will be denied admission to athletic events this fall.
Long storied traditions in all sports, not just football, will be another victim of COVID-19 as chants of root root root for the home team will be nonexistent.
Hard to fathom a situation where students are banned from cheering in the stands and forced to stay home on game days, but those are the rules according to SSAC attendance guidelines (see chart below). The misunderstood and ever changing variables that determine the quad-colored incidence map will dictate whether counties in shades of Yellow and Green will permit eligible fans that meet the criteria.
Hampshire High Athletic Director Trey Stewart attempted to summarize a complex set of guidelines.
“The SSAC is in a tough spot,” admitted Stewart.
“They are being governed by health officials, the department of education, through the governor and everybody else. Even though the guidelines are being dispersed by the SSAC it’s not entirely their decision.”
If a county is Red or Orange, extracurricular activities are not allowed. However, if a county is Yellow or Green, the authorized fans depends on the location of the game and the color of the county.
“If a county is Green and they are playing a Green school, fans are allowed that are parents of the kids or direct members of the household,” Stewart explained.
“If a Green county hosts a Yellow county, the Green school follows the Green guidance and the Yellow county follows the Yellow guidance. But if you flip it, if a Yellow County hosts a Green, then everybody abides by the Yellow county parameters.”
Stewart then clarified one concern from families with split households and guardians.
“That question came up in our call today and the SSAC said in a situation in which the parents are divorced and they each have shared custody and/or are guardians of the kid, they both will come in.”
The same rules apply to siblings, when those siblings live in the same household, however, if the county is Yellow, the siblings will not be permitted admission even if they do reside under the same roof.
One of the questions Stewart had for the WVSSAC involved grandparents.
“A lot of our kids split time with grandparents and parents, and I didn’t get a strong answer on what to expect there besides they kept going back to the blanket statement, if they are not living under the roof, then that’s the parameters.”
Since many fans will be barred from entering the premises on game days, Stewart is working with Trojan Media and Pixellot to install some cameras to provide a live stream of athletic competitions.
“Pixellot is a camera system through the NFHS that tracks the ball automatically, and they are running a special of 2 cameras for free with some installation fees attached, but it is a 5-year contract. But once WVDE got a hold of that, they stated that schools cannot sign up for 5-year contracts and it has to be 1-year contracts with the option for renewal. The SSAC and NFHS is working that out right now, so if that gets figured out and we can get Pixellot cameras mounted on our pressbox and gymnasium as well, absolutely. But there is still some red tape to be worked out.”
Regarding the football and soccer scrimmages this Friday at Preston, since both counties were green as of Saturday night, the green metric will be used for fan attendance.
Other recommendations from the SSAC include:
-Schools should honor WVSSAC Admin C&I cards only (no coaching or county passes should be accepted).
-Schools should develop a system for ticket pre-sales. Assigned seating is suggested.
-Schools should work with local health departments to determine best practices for concession sales.
-Schools should provide separate entrances for home and visitor spectators when possible.
-Schools should provide separate restrooms for home and visitor spectators when possible.
-Schools should honor media with appropriate WVSSAC credentials. Press box should be limited to essential personnel.
-Schools should make frequent announcements regarding social distancing and face coverings.
-Social distancing should be maintained at all times.
The WVSSAC did announce that the attendance guidelines were only in place for week 1 extracurricular activities and the parameters will be revisited after week 2. o
