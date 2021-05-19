Trojan boys take 2nd in Maryland
FROSTBURG – Finally the Trojan track team competed with a full roster and boy what a difference it made.
Hampshire basketball heroes Christian Hicks and Mikhi Anderson finally hung up their high tops in favor of their track spikes and they helped propel Hampshire to a 2nd place finish at Mountain Ridge.
Southern Garrett won the meet tallying 136 points, Hampshire 2nd (107) and Northern Garrett 3rd (80.5)
Individually it was a great day on the track highlighted by the performance of Anderson.
“Mikhi did pretty darn good for his 1st track meet since his sophomore year,” said interim head coach Jarrod Judy.
Mikhi took 1st place in high jump with a PR of 6-2” and 1st in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.71, also a PR.
Anderson’s hooping buddy Christian Hicks put on a show in the field taking 1st in Discus (140-01”) and 1st in Shot Put (42-08”).
“Those 2 have been staying physically active and in shape with basketball,” said Judy.
“Coach Alkire has done a great job keeping them in shape and they deserve credit for taking the initiative themselves to workout as well during Covid, and not just sit on the couch.”
Some of the other boys who refused to sit in the recliner and do nothing included Marcus Elmer and Chris Lucas who also won 1st place in their respective events.
Marcus took 1st in the 100 and 200-meter dash (11.51 / 23.59) and Lucas took top honors in the 3200-meters with a time of 10:15.
“Marcus’s top end speed continues to improve,” explained Judy.
“You could really see it with his 100-meter dash time.”
Luke Alkire turned in an outstanding performance in the field as well, snagging 2nd place in both shot put and discus (42-03” / 122-02”).
The team of Derrick Hyson, Ethan Burkett, Mikhi Anderson and Marcus Elmer ran a time of 48.23 in the 4x100 relay, which earned them silver.
On the girl’s side of the meet, Hampshire improved, but continued to struggle overall as a team.
Hampshire finished in 6th place out of 6 teams with a total of 39 points. Northern Garrett took home the top trophy with 127 points, Allegany 2nd (107) and Mountain Ridge 3rd (81).
Lily Robbins continues to impress on the track turning in a 3rd place finish in the 200-meters (29.66), a 4th place finish in the 100-meters (14.31).
Robbins was also part of the 2nd place 4x100 relay that included teammates Amarie Corbin, Elisha Roksandich and Trinity Martin (57.89).
Trinity Martin showed off her leaping ability in the long jump and took bronze (13-2”).
Amelia Wilson was the top Trojan in the field for Hampshire placing 4th in discus (83-0”) and 5th in shot put (23-7”).
Next up for the Trojans is the Frankfort track meet on Thursday, May 20, in Short Gap starting at 4 p.m. o
